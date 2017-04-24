autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG Boss Says C63 Will Not Get AWD or Black Series Models Right Now

 
24 Apr 2017, 15:21 UTC ·
by
Mercedes-AMG has expanded its range to an unprecedented level if you looked at it a decade ago, and it sounds like the only way is up.
With new products, reporters are compelled to ask about new possibilities, and every launch gives us a set of interviews with brand officials, each with its conclusions.

Some representatives tend to reveal more than others, and this happens because of company policies and individual personalities. That is why a discussion with officials from some brands can be a tricky thing to turn into a story.

Fortunately, that is not the case with AMG Boss Tobias Moers, who has spoken to the Australians at CarAdvice about the Mercedes-AMG C63 and the future derivatives in the range.

The first news about it is that the all-wheel-drive system employed by the company, found in its bigger brothers, will not be available on the current generation C63.

Instead, those who dream of an AWD Mercedes-AMG C63 are suggested to seek a GLC 63 or a GLC 63 Coupe, Moers explained to reporters. The boss of the performance branch of Mercedes-Benz has a point here, since the GLC shares its platform and underpinnings with the C-Class, so it is the closest thing to an all-wheel-drive C-Class in AMG form.

Another direction of development was the Black Series version, which is something rare even for the AMG division. In the case of a future Mercedes-AMG C63 Black Series, Mr. Moers did not deny the possibility, but motivated its delayed launch because the company is currently busy with other projects.

To be fair, it is important to note that Black Series models are usually launched at the end of a product lifecycle at Mercedes-Benz.

The C-Class W205 makes no exception, so it is evident that you must wait a few more years until you could cross the Black Series variant of this model off the list of possibilities.

We would not take it off the bucket list, but it is important to keep your options open, especially with a facelift in the pipeline.
