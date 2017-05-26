autoevolution

Donald Trump Criticizes German Car Industry, Threatens To Stop Importing Cars

 
26 May 2017
Donald Trump has been going on a world tour these past few weeks, and he managed to outrage people with almost each of his visits. The latest insult came against Germany, and it targeted the country's car industry.
The 45th President of the United States of America reportedly complained to a circle of participants of a trade disproportion between Germany and the USA.

He pledged to introduce a ban on imports from the country, and it is unclear why he said that the people from the European state were “bad, very bad.” (we bet you read that with DT's accent)

The German premium trio, along with its volume brands, manages to sell a significant number of automobiles in the USA each year, but American companies are welcome to do the same in Germany and Europe. That aspect is something that some people do not seem to comprehend, for some reason, and Donald Trump is one of those individuals.

The 45th POTUS does not seem to like trade deals, and he previously attacked automakers like Toyota, but the Japanese brand does have factories in the USA. The same can be said about BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen, all of which have significant facilities and investments in the U.S.

BMW is among the most involved European carmakers in the USA, and it makes almost all of its SUVs in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Other German brands, including the blue-and-white roundel, have been previously criticized by the same person for not building enough vehicles meant for the American market between its borders.

Mr. Trump’s statements were first quoted by Der Spiegel, who cited several participants at the summit without naming anyone. Eventually, the newspaper’s report was translated into English, and it made the rounds on the Internet, as Business Insider notes.

While the Trump administration may threaten or even impose additional taxes on imported automobiles, they may be responded with similar practices from other countries, not to mention Germany.

At this point, it is not possible to predict what will the administration propose regarding imported cars, but any decision must be carefully weighed, as taxing vehicles coming from a particular country, or from everywhere else, for that matter, could affect American consumers and the global industry at the same time.
