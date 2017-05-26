Donald Trump Criticizes German Car Industry, Threatens To Stop Importing Cars

Donald Trump has been going on a world tour these past few weeks, and he managed to outrage people with almost each of his visits. The latest insult came against Germany, and it targeted the country's car industry.





He pledged to introduce a ban on imports from the country, and it is unclear why he said that the people from the European state were "bad, very bad." (we bet you read that with DT's accent)



The German premium trio, along with its volume brands, manages to sell a significant number of automobiles in the USA each year, but American companies are welcome to do the same in Germany and Europe. That aspect is something that some people do not seem to comprehend, for some reason, and Donald Trump is one of those individuals.



The 45th POTUS does not seem to like trade deals, and he previously attacked automakers like



BMW is among the most involved European carmakers in the USA, and it makes almost all of its SUVs in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Other German brands, including the blue-and-white roundel, have been previously criticized by the same person for not building enough vehicles meant for the American market between its borders.



Mr. Trump’s statements were first quoted by Der Spiegel, who cited several participants at the summit without naming anyone. Eventually, the newspaper’s report was translated into English, and it made the rounds on the Internet, as



While the Trump administration may threaten or even impose additional taxes on imported automobiles, they may be responded with similar practices from other countries, not to mention Germany.



