autoevolution

Tesla Sold More Model S EVs Than S-Class, 7 Series, and A8 Sedans Put Together

 
29 May 2017, 9:19 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Finding a place for Tesla's Model S in the market is a pretty difficult endeavor, and that's because it's a unique proposition no matter what vehicle you sit it next to.
It clearly has no competition in the EV segment concerning both performances and price level, so no point in going down that path. Then, there's the body style: it is a sedan that looks like a coupe and comes with a hatch at the back. By these considerations, the Audi A7 Sportback would be the closest - and only - rival.

Except the Model S has two more jump seats in the trunk that are perfect for kids, bringing the total number of people it can carry to seven. Not to mention it's also the quickest accelerating production vehicle if you go for the top P100D model, so there's that to consider as well.

In the end, though, I think we can all agree that even though it's not as large as a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, it offers plenty of interior space and has similar prices to warrant a comparison. It'll be a while before Tesla rises to the same level of interior build quality as the German premium brands, but other than this and the power trains, the vehicles are pretty evenly matched.

However, it's probably the things that set them apart rather than the ones bringing them together that are responsible for this huge gap in the number of sales. During the first quarter of 2017, the Model S outsold all three German premium limousines - the Audi A8, BMW 7 Series, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class - in the U.S. by a hefty margin. In fact, Tesla sold more Model S sedans than Germany's greatest three put together.

Around 7,500 Tesla Model S have found themselves new owners in the first three months of 2017, compared to 3,648 for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, 2,103 for the new BMW 7 Series, and just 793 for the Audi A8. Hell, you could even add Porsche's 617 Panameras sold, and the Model S would still be leading.

Truth be told, it's very unlikely that Tesla is actually stealing customers from these brands, even though their sales are down compared to the same period last year. Even so, do you think anyone imagined back in 2012 that a completely new company would be able to achieve something like this in just five years? The people at Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz certainly didn't.
Tesla Model S Tesla Motors tesla inc Mercedes-Benz BMW Audi sales
 
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our TESLA MOTORS Testdrives:

TESLA Model S75