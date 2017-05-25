2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S vs. Old Mercedes E63 AMG S 4Matic 0-155 MPH Comparison

With the 2018 incarnation of the Mercedes-AMG E63 S having already proven its potential, it would be nice to check out an acceleration comparo involving the Affalterbach four-door and the car it replaces. Fortunately, we don't have to turn to our imagination for this, as the piece of footage at the bottom of the page handles the job.





We're looking at a sprinting comparison involving the W213 Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+ and the W212 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG S Matic . The two weren't pitted against each other, but we're dealing with the next best thing, namely a video comparo.The pair of E63s go from standstill to their electronically limited 155 mph (make that 250 km/h) maximum velocity.We won't forget the day when the three-pointed-star came up with the previous E63 - as part of the most expensive mid-cycle revamp in the history of the automobile, the4Matic all-paw abilities gained by the Merc turned it into a class-leading sprinter, with the Affalterbach sedan even beating the Porsche Panamera Turbo S And, if we look at the official numbers, the 3.4s time required by the 2018 E63 for the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint makes it 0.2s quicker than the vehicle it replaces. Which means the video below delivers quite a fight. Keep in mind that the newcomer packs 612 horses (the old car has 585 hp), while being considerably lighter - the power-to-weight ratio of the machine has gone from 3.7 kg/hp to 3.2 kg/hp.Now that Affalterbach's massaged E-Class is among us, we're counting each and every day that separates us from the introduction of the F90 BMW M5. With the newcomer now also packing all-paw traction, we can't wait to see the two uber-sedans duking it out.Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the W213 E63 and the F90 M5 have already battled on the Green Hell last year, albeit in prototype form.