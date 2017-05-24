Lamborghini Gallardo Drag Races Boosted Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, Regrets It

We can see it now: supercar aficionados screaming in anger at the sight of the drag race we're here to discuss. Truth be told, it's difficult to argue against an exotic machine fan being disappointed by a Jeep Grand Cherokee outgunning a Lamborghini Gallardo in a drag strip brawl.





Nevertheless, before you jump to conclusions, there are a few aspects of this straight line battle that we need to discuss and we'll start with the cars.Truth be told, not too many Gallardo versions out there are slower than the one taking part in this velocity fight. And that's because we're looking at one of the early models, which packs 500 ponies, while the fiercest, pre-facelift incarnations of the Raging Bull climbed to 570 hp. Then there's the manual gearbox of the thing, which means that launching the all-wheel-drive animal can be troublesome.Even so, such a Sant'Agata Bolognese machine should be an 11-second player when it comes to the quarter-mile sprint.As for the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT , the 6.4-liter HEMI-animatedwe have here certainly doesn't come in stock form. And it's enough to check out the thing's 1/4-mile times to figure that out.The stock vehicle, with its 470 naturally aspirated ponies, is able to deliver mid-13s passes. In a bit of a spoiler alert, we'll let you know that this Grand Cherokee SRT reportedly delivered a 12:07s pass. And shaving well north of 1s off the standard 1,320 feet time means that generously-sized hood scoop we can see on the car is there for legitimate reasons.To put things another way, we're expecting this Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT to have been taken down the supercharging route.Having gone over the numbers, we're inviting you to turn up the volume before hitting the "play" button below, as the soundtrack of the video offers more than just aural thrills.