1,700 HP Nissan GT-R Sets European Half-Mile Record with 213 MPH Run

 
23 May 2017
After almost one decade on the market, the R35 Nissan GT-R has become one of the most loved platforms of the drag racing realm. And the freshest example of this comes from Germany, where a Godzilla has set a new European 1/2-mile record.
We're dealing with a Nissan GT-R built by AMS Performance, with the twin-turbo V6 of the machine being pushed to around three times the factory output.

The monster Nissan delivers 1,700 ponies and 1,440 Nm (that's 1.062 lb-ft), with the GT-R managing to make proper use of its firepower in the said run.

The R35 managed to set a trap speed of 342 km/h (213 mph), thus setting the Old Continent record mentioned above.

Nevertheless, the true potential of the GT-R has been unlocked across the pond. The US drag racing scene has put more emphasis on quarter-mile runs for the Nissan GT-R. And thanks to many years of effervescent development, the fiercest R35s have now gone past the 3,000 hp border.

As a result, we saw a Nissan GT-R descending into the 6s 1,320 feet arena earlier this year. As fate would have it, the Alpha G GT-R, which was the first to break the 6s barrier, was also built by AMS Performance.

Oh, and we should also mention that Gidi Chamdi, the owner of the Alpha G, set a new US half-mile record over the weekend.

This time around, the man found himself behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Huracan. Heavily massaged by Underground Racing, the twin-turbo Sant'Agata Bolognese machine went all the way, delivering a 250 mph run.

The Lambo, which packs over 3,000 hp, was accompanied by an Audi R8 V10 Plus delivering a similar output, with the German hero getting close to the Italian exotic's half-mile performance, hitting 244.8 mph - we hope these numbers don't spoil the velocity fun of the Euro clip below.

