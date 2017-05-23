1,700 HP Nissan GT-R Sets European Half-Mile Record with 213 MPH Run

After almost one decade on the market, the R35 Nissan GT-R has become one of the most loved platforms of the drag racing realm. And the freshest example of this comes from Germany, where a Godzilla has set a new European 1/2-mile record.





We're dealing with a Nissan GT-R built by AMS Performance, with the twin-turbo V6 of the machine being pushed to around three times the factory output.The monster Nissan delivers 1,700 ponies and 1,440 Nm (that's 1.062 lb-ft), with the GT-R managing to make proper use of its firepower in the said run.The R35 managed to set a trap speed of 342 km/h (213 mph), thus setting the Old Continent record mentioned above.Nevertheless, the true potential of the GT-R has been unlocked across the pond. The US drag racing scene has put more emphasis on quarter-mile runs for the Nissan GT-R . And thanks to many years of effervescent development, the fiercest R35s have now gone past the 3,000 hp border.As a result, we saw a Nissan GT-R descending into the 6s 1,320 feet arena earlier this year. As fate would have it, the Alpha G GT-R, which was the first to break the 6s barrier, was also built by AMS Performance.Oh, and we should also mention that Gidi Chamdi, the owner of the Alpha G, set a new US half-mile record over the weekend.This time around, the man found himself behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Huracan. Heavily massaged by Underground Racing, the twin-turbo Sant'Agata Bolognese machine went all the way, delivering a 250 mph run.The Lambo, which packs over 3,000 hp, was accompanied by an Audi R8 V10 Plus delivering a similar output, with the German hero getting close to the Italian exotic's half-mile performance, hitting 244.8 mph - we hope these numbers don't spoil the velocity fun of the Euro clip below.