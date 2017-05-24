1,300 HP VW Golf Mk II Humiliates 1,500 HP Lamborghini Aventador in 1/2-Mile Run

So far, May has been
a brilliant month for drag racing adventures and the freshest tale from the land of sprinting involves a Volkswagen Golf half-mile world record.
We're looking at a Mk II incarnation of the Vee-Dub, which has recently taken part in a 1/2-mile event held in its home country.
Packing 1,300 hp thanks to a monstrous turbo setup, the Golf managed to make proper use of all the powaaah. To be more precise, the VW hit no less than 335 km/h (make that 208 mph) at the end of its sprint.
Interestingly, the even was also attended by a twin-turbo Lamborghini Aventador. With the boost play, the V12 heart of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine now delivers 1,500 ponies.
Truth be told, the drag racing realm prefers the Huracan platform, so you don't get to see too many Aventadors being taken down the TT path.
Unfortunately for the owner of this Raging Bull, attending the event only saw his Lambo being one-upped by the said Golf, despite the two not appearing to race next to each other. That's because the Aventador
delivered a trap speed of 324 km/h (201 mph).
Don't get us wrong, any machine that gets close to the 200 mph border in the half-mile challenge deserves a round of applause, but the sleeper look of the Golf only made things worse for the Italian exotic.
And speaking of such staggering runs, we'll remind you that we recently discussed
the performance of a Nissan GT-R attending the same velocity event. Having been dialed all the way to 1,700 hp, the R35 managed to reach 342 km/h (213 mph), with this allowing Godzilla to se a new European record.
Nevertheless, even when comparing the number of the Golf with that delivered by the Nissan GT-R, the aficionados behind the VW
build must be pretty proud of their effort.