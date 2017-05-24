autoevolution

1,300 HP VW Golf Mk II Humiliates 1,500 HP Lamborghini Aventador in 1/2-Mile Run

 
24 May 2017, 14:19 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
So far, May has been a brilliant month for drag racing adventures and the freshest tale from the land of sprinting involves a Volkswagen Golf half-mile world record.
We're looking at a Mk II incarnation of the Vee-Dub, which has recently taken part in a 1/2-mile event held in its home country.

Packing 1,300 hp thanks to a monstrous turbo setup, the Golf managed to make proper use of all the powaaah. To be more precise, the VW hit no less than 335 km/h (make that 208 mph) at the end of its sprint.

Interestingly, the even was also attended by a twin-turbo Lamborghini Aventador. With the boost play, the V12 heart of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine now delivers 1,500 ponies.

Truth be told, the drag racing realm prefers the Huracan platform, so you don't get to see too many Aventadors being taken down the TT path.

Unfortunately for the owner of this Raging Bull, attending the event only saw his Lambo being one-upped by the said Golf, despite the two not appearing to race next to each other. That's because the Aventador delivered a trap speed of 324 km/h (201 mph).

Don't get us wrong, any machine that gets close to the 200 mph border in the half-mile challenge deserves a round of applause, but the sleeper look of the Golf only made things worse for the Italian exotic.

And speaking of such staggering runs, we'll remind you that we recently discussed the performance of a Nissan GT-R attending the same velocity event. Having been dialed all the way to 1,700 hp, the R35 managed to reach 342 km/h (213 mph), with this allowing Godzilla to se a new European record.

Nevertheless, even when comparing the number of the Golf with that delivered by the Nissan GT-R, the aficionados behind the VW build must be pretty proud of their effort.



VW Golf Volkswagen Golf lamborghini aventador drag racing Lamborghini supercar twin-turbo
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78