2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo Drag Races 2016 Cadillac CTS-V in Desperate Struggle

And when such a comparo involves a sprinting brawl, you should make sure a bag of popcorn is at hand. Case in point with the drag race in the piece of footage below, which sees the two uber-sedans going at it on a Swedish airfield.Keep in mind that the Panamera can't use it's all-wheel-drive advantage here, since the sprinting brawl involved a rolling take-off.For one thing, one might throw a glance at the 640 hp maximum output figure of the GM machine and expect this to leave the 550 hp Zuffenhausen four-door trailing in its wake.And factoring in the scale footprints of the two doesn't seem to help the German missile. That's because the Caddy packs 3.1 kilograms per hp, while the Porscha burdens each of its ponies with 3.9 kilos.If we look at the transmission details, we notice that, while both sedans allow their drivers to play with paddles for going through the eight ratios at their disposal, the U.S. machine packs a torque converter box, the Panny features Porsche' s second-generation PDK dual-clutch unit.As you'll be able to notice in the clip, the tech details mentioned above make a massive difference when the two get together in the real world. And all we can tell you is that this drag fight involves a dramatic shift, while the pair of four-door weapons reaches the kind of velocity values that can make one dizzy just by watching them.This drag race saw the Cadillac CTS-V serving as the camera car. As such, the blown soundtrack is guaranteed, so the aural thrills coming your way are just as serious as the visual ones.