Lamborghini Aventador vs. 1,000 HP BMW Sleeper Drag Race Ends in Knockout

 
15 May 2017
Pitting a sleeper against a Lamborghini is one of the most stereotypical manners in which one can set up a drag race. However, you shouldn't expect this to take away any of the fun generated by such an encounter.
The freshest example of this comes from Sweden, where an Aventador Roadster, the 700 hp kind, duked it out with a pumped-up E21 BMW "323i".

The quotes are these since the first-gen 3er has been taken all the way to 1,000 wheel horsepower, which means that the thing delivers well north of 1,000 hp at the crank.

An airfield served as the battleground of the two, with the velocity tools going for a rolling start. We have to explain that the race as nothing short of an emotional rollercoaster - as we don't want to ruin the fun of the video, all we can tell you is that it involved a brutal shift.

The piece of footage documenting the battle, which you can find at the bottom of the page, involves scenes captured from inside both cars, so you'll get to enjoy the full experience.

The clip also serves an educational purpose. For one thing, all those enthusiasts dreaming about feeding their engine with monster boost and generating maximum output figures like one above will get to see just how important drivability is, even when one has an overly generous stretch of asphalt at hand. Fortunately, the driver of the BMW sleeper seen here seems to know his was around such an uber-aggressive setup.

The speeding duel was followed by a revving salute involving most of the cars present on the airfield. And we have to admit that few videos pack such a rich decibel bouquet, with all sorts of machines dropping an intense soundtrack - you know what to do with that "volume" slider.

