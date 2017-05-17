autoevolution

World's Quickest McLaren 570S Nearly Ties the P1 in Amazing 9s 1/4-Mile Run

 
17 May 2017
by
As McLaren's road car operations reach new heights (Woking only returned to the street car business back in 2011, remember?), so do the aftermarket goodies destined for the British missiles. And it shouldn't surprise anybody to see that tuners are more than happy to take advantage of the fact that, excepting of the 720S, all new-age McLarens are animated by a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8, albeit in different configurations.
The Ricardo-supplied engine being shared by models belonging to the carmaker's Sport, Super and Hyper Series can lead to some attention-worthy aftermarket development, as is the case with the 570S in the piece of footage below.

This Macca has recently grabbed the title of the world's quickest and fastest 570S, thanks to a 9.984s run at 140.52 mph. Forget the 650S, 675LT or the 720S - this tuned 570S is only a blink away from the 1,320 feet sprint time of the P1, which sits at 9.8 seconds.

And the best part of it all is that the animal only required light mods for achieving the said performance. The mid-engine machine was massaged by Billet Motorsports, but don't let the name of the specialist trick you - the engine is basically untouched.

To be more precise, the motor was only gifted with a custom ECU setup, a custom exhaust, as well as a few cooling mods. Following this gym visit, the 570S managed to deliver impressive dyno performance, offering 624 hp and 547 lb-ft at the wheels, which means that we're looking at a crank hp number of around 700 ponies.

The aftermarket developer now plans to replace the factory turbos of the McLaren 570S with larger turbos, which means that we should hear from this British weapon again.

Until we get to check out the results of a serious boost jump, the clip below also allows you to check out the road hauling assets of the V8 toy.

