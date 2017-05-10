Wheelsandmore Adds Some Spice To The McLaren 570GT

The tuning industry, just like the crossover and SUV segments of the automotive world, is booming like crazy. Even exotic marques such as McLaren
can’t help but watch in awe from the sidelines as their cars are modified by the aftermarket. Case in point: German-based Wheelsandmore got its hands on the 570GT, and naturally, the tuner adorned it with 20- and 21-inch F.I.W.E. forged wheels.
Sure those things are lightweight. Sure their color mirrors that of the OEM rims
. But somehow, this wheel design doesn’t fit in with what the McLaren Sport Series is all about. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the tuner also replaced the original springs with height-adjustable units. Underhood, meanwhile, things are a lot better.
The Baesweiler-based shop worked its magic on the 3.8-liter V8, upgrading the twin-turbo engine to an astonishing 650 PS or 478 kW and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet) of torque. As a brief refresher, the 650S
has just as many horsepower, yet it’s 22 Nm (16 pound-feet) down on the modified 570GT. Bearing in mind the company started from 570 PS (419 kW) and 600 Nm (443 pound-feet), what the folks over at Wheelsandmore did to this Macca is pretty wicked.
How did the German outfit unlock the extra potential? Well, it all started by adding a low-pressure exhaust system and a pair of high-performance catalytic converters. ECU
optimizations were performed as well, and thus, zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) now takes 3.1 seconds. The top speed, however, hasn’t changed from the stock 570GT
: 328 km/h (204 miles per hour).
Essentially a Stage II package, the performance upgrade retails for €10,504. If you are more curious about the wheels, each corner will set you back €2,731. As for the heigh-adjustable lowering spring kit, you’re looking at €1,259. In addition to the Sport Series, Wheelsandmore
can also modify the 12C, 650S, and 675LT, with power upgrades that top at 735 PS (541 kW).