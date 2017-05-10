autoevolution

Wheelsandmore Adds Some Spice To The McLaren 570GT

 
10 May 2017, 14:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
The tuning industry, just like the crossover and SUV segments of the automotive world, is booming like crazy. Even exotic marques such as McLaren can’t help but watch in awe from the sidelines as their cars are modified by the aftermarket. Case in point: German-based Wheelsandmore got its hands on the 570GT, and naturally, the tuner adorned it with 20- and 21-inch F.I.W.E. forged wheels.
Sure those things are lightweight. Sure their color mirrors that of the OEM rims. But somehow, this wheel design doesn’t fit in with what the McLaren Sport Series is all about. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the tuner also replaced the original springs with height-adjustable units. Underhood, meanwhile, things are a lot better.

The Baesweiler-based shop worked its magic on the 3.8-liter V8, upgrading the twin-turbo engine to an astonishing 650 PS or 478 kW and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet) of torque. As a brief refresher, the 650S has just as many horsepower, yet it’s 22 Nm (16 pound-feet) down on the modified 570GT. Bearing in mind the company started from 570 PS (419 kW) and 600 Nm (443 pound-feet), what the folks over at Wheelsandmore did to this Macca is pretty wicked.

How did the German outfit unlock the extra potential? Well, it all started by adding a low-pressure exhaust system and a pair of high-performance catalytic converters. ECU optimizations were performed as well, and thus, zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) now takes 3.1 seconds. The top speed, however, hasn’t changed from the stock 570GT: 328 km/h (204 miles per hour).

Essentially a Stage II package, the performance upgrade retails for €10,504. If you are more curious about the wheels, each corner will set you back €2,731. As for the heigh-adjustable lowering spring kit, you’re looking at €1,259. In addition to the Sport Series, Wheelsandmore can also modify the 12C, 650S, and 675LT, with power upgrades that top at 735 PS (541 kW).
WheelsAndMore mclaren 570gt Germany McLaren tuning
 
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our MCLAREN Testdrives:

MCLAREN MP4-12C Spider 80
MCLAREN MP4-12C79