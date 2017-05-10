autoevolution

McLaren 12C Gets Leonardo da Vinci Gold Wrap, Still Not a Helicopter

 
10 May 2017, 11:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
More and more McLaren 12C onwers are turning to aftermarket solutions in order to keep their Woking machines fresh. And the latest example of the 12C aftermarket trend saw one of these twin-turbo beasts getting a wrap that will definitely turn heads.
The British land-to-land missile is now a four-wheeled Leonardo da Vinci billboard, with the illustrations on the supercar even going as far as modifying the works of the polymath.

The owner of the car turned to his Facebook page to explain the second skin of the Macca.

"A little about the wrap - wanted to do an art car for this year's rally and I like Leonardo DaVinci so we came up with combining integration of his illustrations of the human anatomy and his machines to have a Man meets Machine theme. The wrap comes together on the hood as a modified Vitruvian Man (half man/half machine) - Drivers side of the car is his machines and passenger side has the human anatomy with the solar system on the roof," the man said.

As for the wrap job itself, this was handled by Protective Film Solutions, a Santa Ana, California-based specialist.

If, like us, you're wondering what kind of car Leonardo da Vinci would've driven, we have a guess for you. To be more precise, the overly technical nature of the British brand could've allowed many McLaren components to have been used for the inevitable DIY contraption the artist would've built.About the 2017 edition of the goldRush Rally
Only a few days separate us from the start of the 2017 goldRush Rally, which kicks off on Friday, March 12. The eight-day event, which is now it its ninth edition, will see participants taking their go-fast machines through Beverly Hills, San Francisco, Sunriver, Seattle, Spokane, Jackson Hole, Park City and (of course) Las Vegas.
McLaren 12C McLaren wrap supercar wrap pic of the day
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our MCLAREN Testdrives:

MCLAREN MP4-12C Spider 80
MCLAREN MP4-12C79