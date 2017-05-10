McLaren 12C Gets Leonardo da Vinci Gold Wrap, Still Not a Helicopter

More and more McLaren 12C
onwers are turning to aftermarket solutions in order to keep their Woking machines fresh. And the latest example of the 12C aftermarket trend saw one of these twin-turbo beasts getting a wrap that will definitely turn heads.
The British land-to-land missile is now a four-wheeled Leonardo da Vinci billboard, with the illustrations on the supercar even going as far as modifying the works of the polymath.
The owner of the car turned to his Facebook
page to explain the second skin of the Macca.
"A little about the wrap - wanted to do an art car for this year's rally and I like Leonardo DaVinci so we came up with combining integration of his illustrations of the human anatomy and his machines to have a Man meets Machine theme. The wrap comes together on the hood as a modified Vitruvian Man (half man/half machine) - Drivers side of the car is his machines and passenger side has the human anatomy with the solar system on the roof,
" the man said.
As for the wrap job itself, this was handled by Protective Film Solutions, a Santa Ana, California-based specialist.
If, like us, you're wondering what kind of car Leonardo da Vinci would've driven, we have a guess for you. To be more precise, the overly technical nature of the British brand could've allowed many McLaren
components to have been used for the inevitable DIY contraption the artist would've built.About the 2017 edition of the goldRush Rally
Only a few days separate us from the start of the 2017 goldRush Rally, which kicks off on Friday, March 12. The eight-day event, which is now it its ninth edition, will see participants taking their go-fast machines through Beverly Hills, San Francisco, Sunriver, Seattle, Spokane, Jackson Hole, Park City and (of course) Las Vegas.