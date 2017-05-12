autoevolution

Porsche Cayman GT4 vs. McLaren 570S Drag Race Is Such a Guilty Pleasure

 
12 May 2017
by
If we were to add a video next to the definition of a guilty pleasure, the part of the footage below that showcases a Porsche Cayman GT4 drag racing a McLaren 570S would be a respectable proposal.
The two go-fast animals duked it out on an airfield in Germany, going for a quarter-mile battle. There's absolutely no possibility for the guy behind the wheel of the naturally aspirated Zuffenhausen machine to have to have expected a victory.

As such, we applaud the attitude of the man, who offers us the joy of checking out such an unlikely sprinting brawl. And while we don't need to drop the numbers of the two go-fast machines in order to illustrate the performance gap between them, we'll do it for the fun of it.

The uber-Cayman comes with 3.9 kilograms per hp, while the don't-call-it-baby McLaren only burdens each of its horses with 2.7 kilos.

Interestingly, both velocity devils are animated by 3.8-liter mills. However, while the naturally aspirated Neunelfer-sourced motor of the mid-engined Porscha delivers lb-ft (420 Nm), the Woking machine's twin-turbo V8 allows the driver to play with lb-ft (600 Nm).

Oh, and let's not forget that the Porsche Cayman GT4 comes with a stick shift, while the 570S features Woking's dual-clutch tranny.

As for how the numbers above translate into 1,320 feet performance, the best time recorded by the British supercar sits at 10.5 seconds, while the beastliest Cayman to date needs at least 12.2 seconds to cover the task.The event that hosted the battle mentioned above was nothing short of drag racing lunacy
Returning to the clip below, this hosts a longer list of drag battles, with many of these belonging to the unbalanced camp. And when such a race involves a Gelandewagen duking it out with the said McLaren, you know that giggles were the main purpose of the event.

