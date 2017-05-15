autoevolution

Prior Design Enhances McLaren 570S With Striking Aero Kit

 
The world of tuning forgives no one, not even the upper echelons of the automotive industry. Prior Design, for example, decided to give the McLaren 570S a little bit more downforce with the help of a carbon aerodynamics kit. Then ruin everything with the wheels.
The dual-spoke wheels in question are PD3Forged Superlight units, and excuse my French, but they don’t fit the character or the nature of the 570S at all. The aero kit, on the other hand, looks as if it was designed by none other than McLaren’s Special Operations division.

There’s no official pricing available on the German tuner’s package, but for that matter, carbon fiber doesn’t come cheap. It’s also worth mentioning that the list of add-ons is lengthy, to say the least. At a glance, the goodies come in the form of a more aggressive bumper up front, front fenders, motorsport-styled side air inlets, side skirts, rear diffuser and spoiler, side blades, roof hatch, and hood scoops.

Prior Design can ramp things up on an aesthetic level inside too, with the sky being the limit. And the customer’s budget, that is. A custom exhaust system is available as well, with the critical word here being “loud.” From the following video, it’s fairly easy to hear that the aftermarket system is louder than standard even at idle.

For the complete Prior Design treatment, the 570S can also be equipped with a lowering suspension kit and a nose-lift system. However, what would you do if it were your money on the line: modify a bog standard 570S or wait for Macca to launch the Longtail derivate of its Sports Series model?

It was only recently that McLaren head honcho Mike Flewitt confirmed that the LT treatment is in the offing for the 720S, with the 570S considered as well. If the automaker can make a case for such a hardcore variant of the 570S, then look forward to something close to 600 horsepower and superior aerodynamics to what Prior Design’s show car has to its name.

