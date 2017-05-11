Boosted Nissan GT-R vs. Lamborghini Huracan Drag Race Ends in Slaughter

If you pit a late model year R35 Nissan GT-R against a Lamborghini Huracan, you'll notice that Godzilla needs a bit of help to keep up with the Raging Bull in the quarter-mile sprint.

For instance, anshould be enough to allow the GT-R to become a Huracan 1,320 feet sprint competitor. But what if somebody decides to overdo the tuning job, with the Nissan ending up getting high on E85?The clip below comes to deliver a brutal answer to that questions, one that sees a factory stock Lamborghini Huracan (we're dealing with the 610 hp model) duking it out with a Nissan GT-R that packs no less than 863 ponies.Then there's the torque side of the brawl, which sees the Nissan delivering twice as much torque as the naturally aspirated supercar. To be more precise, while the 5.2-liter V10 heart of the Lambo offers 413 lb-ft (560 Nm), the massaged twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 of the R35 has 833 lb-ft (1,130 Nm).A Swedish airfield served as the battleground for the two supercars and while passengers in both supercars played the cameraman role, the footage we have here was captured from inside the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine.Now, to give you an idea of how much aftermarket attention the Nissan has received, we'll mention the most important mods fitted to the GT-R.Godzilla's VR38DETT mill was gifted with a pair of HKS turbochargers, while the same tuner supplied the pistons and cams for the build. The list of engine-related goodies also includes the ethanol conversion mentioned above, as well as Stage 5 ECUtek software.As for the vicious soundtrack of the Nissan GT-R , this comes thanks to the HKS y-pipe and catch hardware.The dual-clutch gearbox goodies are just as important and we'll list the PPG gearset (this covers ratios 1-6), the T1 tranny brace, as well as multiple Dodson bits, such as the oil pump, shift fork and extreme clutch.The JDM delight can also handle the extra power through the twisties, having been fitted with Ohlins Road & Track dampers, as well as custom bushings.Head over to the "play" button below to check out the real-world effect of all the tech bits mentioned above.