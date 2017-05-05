autoevolution

2017 Chevrolet Camaro SS vs. 2002 Subaru WRX Drag Race Is an Unfair Fight

 
5 May 2017
by
You don't need to be a driver with drag racing experience to know that a sprinting fight involving a Chevrolet Camaro and a Subaru WRX can be a match made in heaven. Arcade gaming experience involving platforms such as Need for Speed or even the mobile-friendly CSR Racing can teach you that.
And the battle we have here has all the right ingredients. First of all, the velocity brawl doesn't involve street racing risks, taking place on the prepped surface of the drag strip - the sprinting was hosted by the Island Dragway in New Jersey.

In the White corner, we have a Camaro SS and describing the muscle machine is simple, since we're dealing with a sixth-gen model that comes in factory stock form - don't get us wrong, 426 ponies are enough.

As for the... predictably Blue corner, this sees a 2002 Subaru WRX entering the fight. And this is where things get a bit more complicated.

While the Chevrolet Camaro SS has received its fair share of mods (borrowing the 6.2-liter LT1 motor of the C7 Corvette definitely helped), the Subaru aftermarket realm is almost limitless.

Nevertheless, since we don't want to spoil the fun delivered by the piece of footage below, we won't mention the details of this particular WRX.

Fortunately, the aesthetic part of this Subaru doesn't say too much about the machine, as we're not dealing with the shouting kind of mods.

The driver of the boxer-animated sedan certainly bet on the infamous all-wheel-drive take-off delivered by his Scoobie.

When it comes to the aural side of the battle, we have to admit that the mix between the naturally aspirated V8 of the Chevy and the flat-four of the WRX makes for an attention-worthy soundtrack. So you should turn up the volume before heading for the play button below.

