Nissan GT-R vs Audi R8 V10 Plus 1/4-Mile Drag Race Is an Emotional Rollercoaster

This time around, the uber-Audi dukes it out with a Nissan GT-R in a speeding brawl that was held by Car Magazine.Since the Japanese automaker has thrown a plethora of Godzilla versions and editions onto the market, we should mention that the one we have here is the 570 hp Black Edition kind.Since both the Audi and the Nissan halo cars are gifted with all-wheel-drive, the two went for a standing start. And speaking of the take-off phase, the race saw the editor behind the wheel of the Godzilla making full use of the machine's ATTESA E-TS all-paw hardware, displaying a slightly better reaction time than his R8-wielding coleague.All-wheel-drive and dual-clutch tranny aside, the Audi R8 and the Nissan GT-R could hardly be more different. For instance, while the mid-engined R8 is one of the last naturally aspirated "junior" (think: non-V12) supercars on the market, Godzilla's hood conceals a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 has gone from 480 to 600 ponies since the R35 incarnation of the machine came to life back in 2007.Especially when it comes to supercars such as the ones we have here, the power-to-weight ratio can tell you quite a lot. And this is where the 610 hp Ingolstadt beast stands out, with its 2.9 kg per hp topping the said GT-R's 3.3 kg/hp.The roles are reversed in the torque department, where the twin-turbo nature of the Nissan allowing it to dominate the Audi - we're talking lb-ft (637 Nm) vs lb-ft (560 Nm).Thanks to the Audi R8's V10 growl, the aural side of the sprinting brawl matches the visual thrills delivered here.