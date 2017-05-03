autoevolution

Nissan GT-R vs Audi R8 V10 Plus 1/4-Mile Drag Race Is an Emotional Rollercoaster

 
3 May 2017, 16:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Remember the time when the second-generation Audi R8 V10 Plus swept the performance world off its feet by trampling its Lamborghini Huracan sibling in a drag race? Well, it seems that sprinting fans can't get enough of the current R8 range topper and we're back with yet another drag brawl involving the supercar.
This time around, the uber-Audi dukes it out with a Nissan GT-R in a speeding brawl that was held by Car Magazine.

Since the Japanese automaker has thrown a plethora of Godzilla versions and editions onto the market, we should mention that the one we have here is the 570 hp Black Edition kind.

Since both the Audi and the Nissan halo cars are gifted with all-wheel-drive, the two went for a standing start. And speaking of the take-off phase, the race saw the editor behind the wheel of the Godzilla making full use of the machine's ATTESA E-TS all-paw hardware, displaying a slightly better reaction time than his R8-wielding coleague.

All-wheel-drive and dual-clutch tranny aside, the Audi R8 and the Nissan GT-R could hardly be more different. For instance, while the mid-engined R8 is one of the last naturally aspirated "junior" (think: non-V12) supercars on the market, Godzilla's hood conceals a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 has gone from 480 to 600 ponies since the R35 incarnation of the machine came to life back in 2007.Let's talk figures
Especially when it comes to supercars such as the ones we have here, the power-to-weight ratio can tell you quite a lot. And this is where the 610 hp Ingolstadt beast stands out, with its 2.9 kg per hp topping the said GT-R's 3.3 kg/hp.

The roles are reversed in the torque department, where the twin-turbo nature of the Nissan allowing it to dominate the Audi - we're talking lb-ft (637 Nm) vs lb-ft (560 Nm).

Thanks to the Audi R8's V10 growl, the aural side of the sprinting brawl matches the visual thrills delivered here.

Nissan GT-R Audi R8 V10 Plus drag racing Nissan Audi
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our Nissan GT-R Testdrives:

NISSAN GT-R 79