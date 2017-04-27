Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracans with Mid-Mounted Exhaust Sound Amazing

Ever since the Lamborghini Gallardo came around, U.S. tuners have had a thing for strapping twin turbos to Raging Bull V10s, with the resulting machines being one of the sweetest on the planet. After so many years of boost experience, it was only natural for the Huracan platform to enjoy exponential development and, as a result, specialists can now cover all aspects of such a built, soundtrack included.





In theory, turbocharging will ruin the voice of the Raging Bull's V10, but drag strip events come to prove that real life can be much sweeter.



Let's take the pair of TT Huracans in the piece of footage below, for example. We're looking at Sant'Agata Bolognese machines that have been massaged by Heffner Performance.



This is one of the two developers that was involved in the 2,000 HP Huracan 1/4-mile world record war last year, with the hostilities also involving Underground Racing (more on that below).



However, while the developer's battle car used the same exhaust layout as the factory vehicle, the customer vehicles we see here pack a centrally mounted exhaust. The hardware looks almost as if somebody gifted with the



Now, you shouldn't let yourself tricked by the 9s and 8s runs delivered by the pair of Lambos (for the record, the 610 hp factory model needs 10.4 seconds for the job). And that's because there are rookie passes performed using cars that haven't been pushed to the limit of the platform's potential.



If you're looking for the ultimate TT Huracan performance, we'll remind you that the current world record, which comes from an Underground Racing Lamborghini sits at 7.8s for the 1,320 feet sprint. But that's a 2,300 hp story...



