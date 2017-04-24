autoevolution

2,200 HP Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan X2 Hits 217 MPH Like It's Nothing

 
Ladies and Gentlemen drag racers, allow us to offer you a peek into the contemporary half-mile world, a realm where street car-based projects have become terrifyingly fast.
One of the platforms that currently battles for the title of the most popular out there is the Lamborghini Huracan and today we're here to show you one of the wildest such Raging Bulls out there.

The yellow Huracan we're discussing has been massaged by Underground Racing, which, together with Heffner Performance, dominates the twin-turbo Sant'Agata Bolognese scene.

Making use of the said developer's fresh X2 package, the 5.2-liter V10 heart of the Lambo delivers north of 2,200 horses in the configuration seen here. It's worth noting that, when it comes to such kits, the boost can always be dialed up for some extra ponies, but the crew who runs the car needs to ensure all the powaaah reaches the prepped surface of the track.

In the transmission department, the dual-clutch gearbox included in the factory package has made room for a six-speed sequential setup that can handle the output tornado.

Oh, and by the way, you shouldn't allow the laid back attitude of the Lambo driver trick you into believing he's not 101 percent connected to the velocity activity he's engaged in. We're talking about KC Howeth, one of the Underground Racing owners.

According to the 1,320video crew who captured the shenanigan on camera, we're talking about a, 1,500 feet adventure here. And we can see the Lambo going all the way to 217 mph. As for the aural side of these mad sprints, this is nothing short of music to our ears.

With the 2017 seasons still being young, we should get to see this TT Lamborghini Huracan taking things even higher soon. And we'll bring you the news as soon as we get our hands on it.

