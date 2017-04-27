autoevolution

Blown Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 Drag Races C6 Corvette Z06, Doesn't Regret It

 
More than a few Jeep aficionados out there are now being kept awake at night, counting the days until they can take delivery of their Grand Cherokee Trackhawks. Another category of Jeep fans who might have a hard time going to bed (racing can be an incredibly time-consuming activity) involves those who have decided to take velocity faith in their own hands, gifting their SUVs with aftermarket bits.
The most recent example of a Grand Cherokee belonging to the latter category comes from the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which brings us a Jeep that has been gifted with a blower.

The high-riding beast has been taken far, far away from its factory setup, with the HEMI occupying its engine compartment now delivering north of 800 ponies.

We didn't mention racing in the intro by accident - this SRT8 likes to engage in sprinting brawls, with the Jeep having recently taken on a sixth-generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06. You know, the one from the era when the GM hadn't decided to stick a supercharger inside the engine compartment of the thing.

According to the details provided by the YouTube crew who caught the shenanigan on camera, the Corvette featured a built motor, but we don't know the exact details of the naturally aspirated 7-liter monster.

Nevertheless, we are told that the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was wearing all-season rubber when it battled the blown Grand Cherokee SRT8.What about the aural side of this street fight?
With its LS7 V8, the retired Z06 sounds like a delicious slab of America. However, the aftermarket setup of the Jeep we have here means that the SRT brute manages to dominate the decibel side of this race. So we're inviting you to turn up the volume before heading for the "play" button below.

