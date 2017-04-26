2017 Chrysler Pacifica Spanks Toyota 86 in Clean 1/4-Mile Drag Race

The Toyota 86 has lost the GT part of its nameplate with the mid-cycle revamp that came last year, but does was this because the Toyobaru is now significantly quicker? Not really and, as such, there's a list of activities we wouldn't recommend if you happen to drive one.





The 4,300 lbs minivan battling the 2,750 lbs sportscar in the quarter-mile might look like a David and Goliath episode, but, on this occasion, the little guy didn't get it right. And, by that, we mean that the Toyota was gifted with a six-speed automatic tranny.



Had the 86, with its 200 hp and 151 lb-ft of twist, used the six-speed manual tranny, the result in the battle with the front-wheel-drive people mover would've probably been different.



So, what does this mean? Not much, really. Some might rush to point out that the Pacifica could make due with much less than 248 hp and 230 lb-ft. But the 3.6-liter V6 of the Chrysler is just right for the job, since it brings peace of mind on the highway and can easily help a driver get out of dangerous situations. And, thanks to the nine-speed auto, the MPG isn't an issue.



As for the Toyobaru, its naturally aspirated boxer heart is also just right. The go-fast world needs contraptions in which you can go all out without sliding all over the place or losing your license. No, really, in the world of less and less involving machines, cars like the



It's just that the lack of a hot version for the Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ (the FR-S is dead, since Scion was killed off, remember?) is still one of the most bothering gaps the contemporary performance market displays. Oh well, guess we'll have to live with those aftermarket-supercharged Toyobarus...



