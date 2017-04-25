autoevolution

GT-R Fights Aventador, 911 Turbo S in 10-Car Tuner 1/2-Mile Drag Race

 
25 Apr 2017, 14:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Unless you unleash some sort of octane magic, or maybe get your hands on a pair of prototypes, it can be pretty difficult to "break the Internet" using a two-car drag race. Which is why the velocity brawl we're here to show you involves no less than ten vehicles. Tuned vehicles, that is.
The speed demons were brought together by a German aftermarket developer, who threw them at each other on an airfield, ensuring the cars have all the space they need to stretch their mechanical legs.

An 800-meter (that's 0.497 miles, hence the title above) challenge saw the high-octane beasts doing their best to deliver a sprinting shenanigan.

The list of four-wheeled goodies that engaged in the fight involves delicious names, albeit with the U.S. not being represented in this monstrous battle.

You should know that we're dealing with the Aston Martin V8 Vantage, Audi RS6, BMW M3, Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe, Nissan GT-R, as well as the Volkswagen Golf R (the Mk7 model).

We mustn't forget the pair of Sant'Agata Bolognese bad boys (the Lamborghini Aventador Pirelli Edition and Huracan Spyder were used) and the Porsche duo (991 Turbo S and second-gen Panamera) taking part in the stunt.

Levella - this is the name of the tuner behind the velocity stunt described here. As for the custom goodies fitted to the machines mentioned above, the specialist delivered custom exhaust system, as well as new wheels for the spicy models.

We don't want to spoil any of the potential giggles coming as a result of the video and yet we'll mention a little detail of the race. To be more precise, one of the contraptions mentioned above acted more like a smoke grenade than a drag racer. So, if you're the kind who adores bets, now would be a good time to make one.

lamborghini aventador Lamborghini Huracan Spyder drag racing porsche 911 turbo s Nissan GT-R
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our lamborghini aventador Testdrives:

LAMBORGHINI Aventador91