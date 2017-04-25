GT-R Fights Aventador, 911 Turbo S in 10-Car Tuner 1/2-Mile Drag Race

Unless you unleash some sort of octane magic, or maybe get your hands on a pair of prototypes, it can be pretty difficult to "break the Internet" using a two-car drag race. Which is why the velocity brawl we're here to show you involves no less than ten vehicles. Tuned vehicles, that is.





An 800-meter (that's 0.497 miles, hence the title above) challenge saw the high-octane beasts doing their best to deliver a sprinting shenanigan.



The list of four-wheeled goodies that engaged in the fight involves delicious names, albeit with the U.S. not being represented in this monstrous battle.



You should know that we're dealing with the Aston Martin V8 Vantage, Audi RS6, BMW M3, Mercedes- AMG C63 S Coupe,



We mustn't forget the pair of Sant'Agata Bolognese bad boys (the



Levella - this is the name of the tuner behind the velocity stunt described here. As for the custom goodies fitted to the machines mentioned above, the specialist delivered custom exhaust system, as well as new wheels for the spicy models.



We don't want to spoil any of the potential giggles coming as a result of the video and yet we'll mention a little detail of the race. To be more precise, one of the contraptions mentioned above acted more like a smoke grenade than a drag racer. So, if you're the kind who adores bets, now would be a good time to make one.



