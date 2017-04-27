autoevolution

New MINI JCW Countryman Review Says It's Disappointingly Fat, Not That Exciting

 
27 Apr 2017, 6:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Porsche and MINI probably have the hardest job designing new cars because there's so much heritage to consider. Up until now, we've been reluctant to jump on the "this is not a MINI anymore" bandwagon, but this review of the JCW Countryman has pushed us over the edge.
Steve Sutcliffe starts out all confident, saying that at 231 PS and 350 Nm of torque this is the most potent MINI ever made. But is it really? The JCW Coupe that they discontinued does the 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 6.4 seconds, 0.1s faster. There's also something called the Works GP, which can literally run circles this pudgy crossover.

The problem is that despite upgrading the engine from a 1.6-liter to a 2.0-liter, MINI has been reluctant to up the power. Whether that's down to the available parts or only wanting to keep costs the same by sharing bits with the X1 xDrive25i, we'll never know. But the point is they didn't try hard enough.

You simply can make a car that grabs you by the neck and pins you down with 230-something horsepower, not when people have sampled 400 horsepower hot hatchbacks with rally-style launches.

All that wouldn't be a problem if the JCW Countryman were cheap enough for young people to enjoy, but it's not. In a recent article, I argued that €38,800 isn't a lot in this day and age, but it makes you wonder who the target audience for this car is.

The Auto Express review also makes a point about the weight, which at around 1.6 tons is too much for both the MINI brand and the John Cooper Works badge. It's a shame, really, because a performance crossover is what seemingly everybody wants these days. Instead of being the lightened 4x4, the Countryman JCW is the sort of second car for wealthy individuals who say "give me the one that has everything on it."

MINI Countryman John Cooper Works 2017 MINI Countryman John COoper Works Countryman Mini JCW
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our MINI Testdrives:

2016 MINI John Cooper Works74
2015 MINI Cooper73
2014 MINI Cooper S Hardtop 5-door74
2015 MINI John Cooper Works ALL4 Paceman64
2014 MINI Cooper S74
MINI Paceman Cooper S69
MINI Cooper S Cabrio 67