autoevolution

2017 MINI Countryman JCW Launch Brings Pricing, New Photos and Videos

 
14 Apr 2017, 22:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
This is the second generation MINI Countryman John Cooper Works. It's both a lifestyle crossover and a hot hatch, but you're probably not going to buy one because you think it's too expensive.
We have a theory. MINI was the first company to make expensive small cars. They put fancy switches and toggles, tuned engines and pointless flash chrome bits.

They still do it, but the difference is that now everybody overprices their compacts. More to the point, the new Countryman JCW is a whopping €38,800. But a SEAT Leon Cupra can top €40,000 now, and so can a Skoda Octavia, a Peugeot 308 and especially a Mercedes A-Class.

One area where we're not happy with MINI's work is under the hood. They just have it the same 231 PS as the JCW hatchback, albeit with a 20 Nm bump in torque on overboost. It's almost shameful for the mighty BMW-owned brand not to have a 300 horsepower 2-liter turbo like everybody else while AMG is pushing towards 400.

Maybe the FWD 1 Series will spur them into action, but for now, all the top MINIs have the same engine. You can get a pretty good impression of what it sounds like from the video samples, but there are no surprises.

The only powertrain you can have comes with the clutch-based AWD system. But you will have to pick between the €38,800 standard model and the €40,900 one without a clutch pedal. Usually, we'd choose the automatic with any crossover, but the 8-speed Steptronic is not as fun as rowing gears by yourself.

Things aren't so bad if you're comparing this to the old Countryman JCW. The 0 to 100 km/h sprint takes 6.5 seconds, which is a 0.8s improvement. Fuel economy is rated at 7.5 l/100km combined with a manual or 6.9 l/100km as an auto, which is not bad when considering the engine is bigger.

To conclude, the JCW is expensive now. But it's going to make a great second-hand car in two or three years. Best of all, the reliability is probably going to be better than with the old Peugeot-era 1.6-liter engines.





MINI Countryman John Cooper Works 2017 MINI Countryman John COoper Works Countryman
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our MINI Testdrives:

2016 MINI John Cooper Works74
2015 MINI Cooper73
2014 MINI Cooper S Hardtop 5-door74
2015 MINI John Cooper Works ALL4 Paceman64
2014 MINI Cooper S74
MINI Paceman Cooper S69
MINI Cooper S Cabrio 67