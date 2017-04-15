autoevolution

Here’s How The C7 Corvette Changed For Model Year 2018

 
15 Apr 2017, 7:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
2018 is an important model year for the Corvette. Not only will the seventh-generation ‘Vette be made available in ZR1 form, but the addition of the LT5 V8 is something to look forward to.
The thing is, Chevrolet has yet to detail those two additions. Not even the order guide for the 2018 Corvette (attached below) mentions them, so until further notice, here’s what changed on other variants of the V8 bruiser.

As mentioned in a previous story, order code Z30 is Chevy’s way of saying, “Yup, this package costs $15,000. Nope, not even a cent under that.” It’s a particular sexy car the Carbon 65 Edition, especially its blue-painted brake calipers and the acres of visible carbon fiber details scattered inside and out.

Model year 2018 sees the deletion of Sterling Blue Metallic exterior color, Dark Gray Z06 and Twilight Blue interiors, as well as the Customer Engine Build Program and the Buyers Tour With Engine Build Experience. What the ‘Vette lost, on the other hand, is counterbalanced by a caboodle of updates.

The Stingray, for example, boasts new 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels paired with summer-only tires derived from the Z51 package. They replace the previous 18-inch/19-inch combination. In addition to the standard setup mentioned beforehand, five new designs were added. The Magnetic Ride Control adaptive suspension system is now available as a stand-alone option, whereas the 2LT trim level now features a different interior color breakup.

For the Grand Sport derivative, ceramic brakes are offered without the Z07 Performance Package. A center stripe was added to the Heritage Package as an available feature, and just like the 2018 model year Stingray, the 2LT trim level prides itself on a revised interior color breakup. As far as the Z06 is concerned, two new wheel choices are available (Black Z06 wheels with yellow stripe and Pearl Nickel Blade wheels), as is a Gray-themed interior.

Changes brought to all 2018 Corvette models are plenty, as follows:

  • HD digital radio is standard.
  • Available Performance Data Recorder — Cosworth Toolbox offers four additional data channels: individual wheel speeds, individual suspension displacements, yaw rate and intake and ambient air temperatures.
  • Improved rear-view camera image features higher resolution and wider angle.
  • Enhanced Head-Up Display rotation setting.
  • Ceramic Matrix Gray replaces Sterling Blue in the exterior color palette.
  • Spice Red convertible top.
  • Spice Red interior offered on 3LT and 3LZ trims.
  • Jet black suede-wrapped interior includes carbon-fiber-rimmed steering wheel and gloss carbon-fiber interior trim.

 Download attachment: 2018 Corvette order guide (PDF)

2018 Chevrolet Corvette order guide Chevrolet Corvette v8 Chevrolet sports car
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our CHEVROLET Testdrives:

2015 Chevrolet Colorado71
2015 Chevrolet Trax62
2014 CHEVROLET Camaro RS Convertible73
CHEVROLET SS81
2014 CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray 87
CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72