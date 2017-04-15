Here’s How The C7 Corvette Changed For Model Year 2018

2018 is an important model year for the Corvette
. Not only will the seventh-generation ‘Vette be made available in ZR1 form, but the addition of the LT5 V8 is something to look forward to.
The thing is, Chevrolet
has yet to detail those two additions. Not even the order guide for the 2018 Corvette (attached below) mentions them, so until further notice, here’s what changed on other variants of the V8 bruiser.
As mentioned in a previous story, order code Z30 is Chevy’s way of saying, “Yup, this package costs $15,000. Nope, not even a cent under that.”
It’s a particular sexy car the Carbon 65 Edition
, especially its blue-painted brake calipers and the acres of visible carbon fiber details scattered inside and out.
Model year 2018 sees the deletion of Sterling Blue Metallic exterior color, Dark Gray Z06 and Twilight Blue interiors, as well as the Customer Engine Build Program and the Buyers Tour With Engine Build Experience. What the ‘Vette lost, on the other hand, is counterbalanced by a caboodle of updates.
The Stingray,
for example, boasts new 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels paired with summer-only tires derived from the Z51 package. They replace the previous 18-inch/19-inch combination. In addition to the standard setup mentioned beforehand, five new designs were added. The Magnetic Ride Control adaptive suspension system is now available as a stand-alone option, whereas the 2LT trim level now features a different interior color breakup.
For the Grand Sport
derivative, ceramic brakes are offered without the Z07 Performance Package. A center stripe was added to the Heritage Package as an available feature, and just like the 2018 model year Stingray, the 2LT trim level prides itself on a revised interior color breakup. As far as the Z06
is concerned, two new wheel choices are available (Black Z06 wheels with yellow stripe and Pearl Nickel Blade wheels), as is a Gray-themed interior.
Changes brought to all 2018 Corvette models are plenty, as follows:
- HD digital radio is standard.
- Available Performance Data Recorder — Cosworth Toolbox offers four additional data channels: individual wheel speeds, individual suspension displacements, yaw rate and intake and ambient air temperatures.
- Improved rear-view camera image features higher resolution and wider angle.
- Enhanced Head-Up Display rotation setting.
- Ceramic Matrix Gray replaces Sterling Blue in the exterior color palette.
- Spice Red convertible top.
- Spice Red interior offered on 3LT and 3LZ trims.
- Jet black suede-wrapped interior includes carbon-fiber-rimmed steering wheel and gloss carbon-fiber interior trim.