Jeep Says Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Is World's Quickest SUV, Not Tesla's Model X

Whenever a brand claims that one of its products is the best in the world at something, it must be accurate in the description of that ability. Otherwise, it gets a world of naysayers who criticize the phrasing or words used in the promotional material.





However, commercials need something catchy, and it must be brief enough to be announced as quick as possible. That is why some ads use intentionally placed mistakes to get your attention, or have a catchphrase in them that has the possibility of making them viral, or at least remembered by everyone.



The latest dispute of this kind happened between



The performance-oriented model can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.6 seconds, and it can also do a quarter-mile pass in just 11.6 seconds at 186 km/h (115 mph). Top speed is calculated at 290 km/h (180 mph), which is more than most of its European rivals will do, but the Bentley Bentayga can drive even faster.



The British luxury SUV , currently the most expensive model from this category in the world, is also the fastest on the planet thanks to its 301 km/h (187 mph) top speed.



The problem with Jeep’s claim was that Tesla advertised the



As you have observed, the difference in claims is half-a-second for the EV. The Australians at



Furthermore, the spokesperson for the off-roading brand owned by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stated that the two vehicles are in two different classes.



The explanation provided by Jeep’s officials is matched with a classification from Ward’s Auto, which places the Model X in the “middle luxury CUV class,” while the Grand Cherokee is a “Middle SUV.” The Model X can be described as an SUV, but the attribution is not correct.



