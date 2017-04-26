Driving a 2,500 HP GT-R to 1/4-Mile Record Explained, Line Lock Burnout Included

One of the top aces up the Nissan GT-R's (cylinder) sleeve is that, being a production supercar, the driver can completely change the behavior of the thing by playing with the now-famous three switches adorning the center console. At the other end of the piloting scale, we find 2,500+ hp R35s drag strip animals and we're here to take you through the driving experience delivered by such machines.





Keep in mind that this machine, which is built by Extreme Turbo Systems, is currently engaged in the fight for quarter-mile GT-R world supremacy.



To put thing simply, we are looking at an all-paw monster that can hit north of 200 mph in the 1/4-mile. Should we mention that such a velocity number is jaw-dropping, even for the 1/2-mile sprint?



As those of you following our GT-R world record stories know, these machines need to cover their take-off routine, which involves burnouts. And, with the complex electronics packed by contemporary cars, switching from all-wheel-drive to rear-wheel-drive mode needs more than a push of a button.



Line lock aside, the driver needs to keep the engine off for 7 seconds in order for the ECU to reset, all this in between the pre-race burnout and the actual run.



You'll also notice a master kill switch inside the machine, as the 5s required to shut down the production vehicle via the start button can make the difference between a technical issue and a disaster when you're playing at this hp level.



Once the button and switch shenanigans are over, the one behind the wheel is tasked with wrestling the steering wheel throughout the 1,320 feet sprint. When you have a 4.3-liter billet block working with two massive turbos to deliver the output mentioned above, all-wheel-drive doesn't necessarily mean you'll be going straight.



While we're at it, we'll remind you that the GT-R currently holding the 1/4-mile ET world record, thanks to the first R35



