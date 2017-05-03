autoevolution

Volkswagen And Audi Sales in the USA Increased in April Thanks To MY2015 Cars

 
3 May 2017
The automotive industry can be a strange thing every once in awhile. Volkswagen and Audi’s sales result from this April mark one of the described situations.
The two brands managed to overcome a slow month across the industry in the North American market when sales were concerned thanks to older vehicles. Those automobiles are MY2015 cars that were equipped with the “defeat device,” which is accompanied by a 2.0-liter TDI engine.

The difference of previously unsold vehicles was enough to bring an additional 3,196 units for the German conglomerate. The vehicles that were unsold are automobiles that the EPA allowed the Volkswagen Group to sell with the promise that they will be repaired once a fix was approved for the 2.0-liter TDI engine.

At least 3,200 automobiles with 2.0-liter TDIs were apparently waiting on dealer lots after regulators halted their sale, back in the fall of 2015. These are among the last diesels that Volkswagen will sell in the USA in quite some time. 

As Automotive News remarked, the difference in deliveries was up by 1.6 percent last April when opposed to the same month in 2016. A Volkswagen Group spokesperson confirmed the situation to the publication mentioned above.

The figures show that the Volkswagen’s delivery results in April 2017 would have marked a ten percent decline if the Germans did not manage to sell off those units. At this point, we do not know if the VW Group still has any unsold Dieselgate-affected inventory in the USA, Canada, or other countries.

It would not be surprising for this situation to happen in other markets, but the scale would not be comparable to the situation in the US, when volumes are concerned.

In the case of Audi, the four-ringed brand is on a streak of 76 consecutive months of sales results increases in the USA. Last month marked an improvement of 5.1%, with 18,711 vehicles that now have new owners.
