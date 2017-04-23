First Book About Dieselgate Identifies Whistleblower, His Lawyer Says No Comment

Faster, Higher, Farther: The Volkswagen Scandal, is the title of the first book
about the German company’s wrongdoings with its diesel
engines.
It was written by a New York Times reporter named Jack Ewing, and it is available for pre-order for $17.98 on Amazon in the hardcover version.
We already know that a movie will be made
about the Wolfsburg-based company’s cheating scheme
, but this book reportedly reveals the name of the whistle-blower who notified authorities that the corporation was lying.
The reporter asserts that an American executive of the German automaker was the first to disclose the criminal acts of the company to U.S. regulators.
According to Automotive News
, whose editors received a review copy of the book from its publisher, W. W. Norton & Co., the name of the whistle-blower is Stuart Johnson.
Among Mr. Johnson’s duties as head of Volkswagen
’s Engineering and Environmental Office in Auburn Hills, Michigan, was interacting with American regulators. His attorney, Scott Lassar, has told reporters that he declined to comment on behalf of his client when asked about the book and the situation.
The publication also contacted the representatives of VW Group
of America, and their spokesperson also declined to comment.
It is worth noting that the author quoted an interview with Alberto Ayala, the deputy executive director of the California Air Resources Board, where the institution’s official named Mr. Johnson as the first person to expose the existence of the "defeat device
" in VW Group’s ECUs of TDI engines
to CARB.
Initially, the suspicion that Volkswagen had been using a cheat to make its vehicles comply with government emissions tests appeared after an independent analysis found that the TDI
engines of the EA189 series were not as clean in on-road driving as they were on the dyno.
From there, people thought that the American government’s authorities decided to employ a probe, but the possibility of a whistle-blower was overseen until recently.
It seems that people will have to buy the book and make their personal conclusions on the topic.