Mercedes-AMG SL 65 vs. Roush Mustang Is a Drag Race That Sounds Good

The South Africans at Car Magazine organized a shootout between two unlikely contenders, the Roush-tuned Ford Mustang and a German car at the pinnacle of... costing a lot of money and not offering the latest engine technology.The Mercedes-AMG SL 65 is the sort of roadster you buy because you want a Mercedes nobody else can afford. TheGT is more of a sportscar, but this model is equipped with an old-fashioned lump of an engine, the twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12. Only the most ludicrous Daimler models get it.The Roush Mustang seems to be a favorite around the Car office since it's been featured in many drag races before this one. The Stage 3 tuning kit revolves around the 5.0-liter V8 receiving a 2.3L TVS supercharger, Roush Active Exhaust System with four tips and a re-map. Total output is 679 PS (670 hp), noticeably higher than the Mercedes.As if the yellow paint didn't scream its racing intentions enough, Roush also equipped this car with 1-way adjustable coilover suspension, 20-Inch Quicksilver Wheels with Ultra High Performance Cooper RS3 Series Tires, and a host of cosmetic changes the most noticeable of which is a hood scoop and revised front bumper.However, despite the difference in the number of cylinders or the fact that one car is an uber-luxury German convertible and the other a tuned American muscle car, the outcome of the race couldn't be more different. The two are neck and neck to 100 km/h, but the AMG model just manages to pull ahead by one and a half car lengths. This just goes to show you can't judge a book by its cover.