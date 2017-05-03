autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG SL 65 vs. Roush Mustang Is a Drag Race That Sounds Good

 
3 May 2017
by
Some people only want to see drag races from cars that compete directly, like the A45 and RS3, or the C63 and Alfa's Giulia QV. This one isn't for them; it's for those who expect the unexpected and enjoy speed just for the sake of it.
The South Africans at Car Magazine organized a shootout between two unlikely contenders, the Roush-tuned Ford Mustang and a German car at the pinnacle of... costing a lot of money and not offering the latest engine technology.

The Mercedes-AMG SL 65 is the sort of roadster you buy because you want a Mercedes nobody else can afford. The AMG GT is more of a sportscar, but this model is equipped with an old-fashioned lump of an engine, the twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12. Only the most ludicrous Daimler models get it.

The Roush Mustang seems to be a favorite around the Car office since it's been featured in many drag races before this one. The Stage 3 tuning kit revolves around the 5.0-liter V8 receiving a 2.3L TVS supercharger, Roush Active Exhaust System with four tips and a re-map. Total output is 679 PS (670 hp), noticeably higher than the Mercedes.

As if the yellow paint didn't scream its racing intentions enough, Roush also equipped this car with 1-way adjustable coilover suspension, 20-Inch Quicksilver Wheels with Ultra High Performance Cooper RS3 Series Tires, and a host of cosmetic changes the most noticeable of which is a hood scoop and revised front bumper.

However, despite the difference in the number of cylinders or the fact that one car is an uber-luxury German convertible and the other a tuned American muscle car, the outcome of the race couldn't be more different. The two are neck and neck to 100 km/h, but the AMG model just manages to pull ahead by one and a half car lengths. This just goes to show you can't judge a book by its cover.

