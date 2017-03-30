autoevolution
Volkswagen Gets EPA Approval To Sell Repaired Dieselgate-Affected Cars

 
30 Mar 2017
Volkswagen has received a significant permission from the EPA, which comes in the form of an agreement to sell used vehicles that were affected by its Dieselgate scandal.
While regular people could have sold their TDI Volkswagens and Audis to other citizens, dealers were forbidden to sell any cars, new or used, if they came with known emissions tampering devices.

The new permission compels VW dealers to notify their clients of the fact that the diesel engined car they want to purchase is part of a recall that has not been completed, but they are allowed to complete the sale even before the repairs are performed.

As the spokesperson for Volkswagen Group of America explained to Automotive News, the company’s dealers will have the parts required for the recall starting early next year. That means that the affected vehicles that are currently in dealer stock, approximately 12,000 units, will be permitted to get new owners while they are months away from being fixed.

Only 67,000 diesel-engined vehicles sold in the USA are eligible for this exemption, as this rule applies to MY2015 vehicles. Out of the mentioned number, about 12,000 are already in dealer inventory.

The owners of the rest of the cars have accepted the settlement money from VW and decided to keep their automobiles, while others are waiting to reach their buyback appointment.

This situation shows why Volkswagen asked owners not to dismantle their cars when they turned them in for a buyback. While some vehicles were accepted with missing parts, the most stripped car ever offered was denied its appointment before reaching the dealer.

In spite of being able to sell dieselgate-affected MY2015 used vehicles, Volkswagen will not be allowed to market any other oil burners in the USA too soon. Company officials have already explained that the 2018 model year will not get any TDI engines in the U.S., and their position in the portfolio will be progressively reduced.
