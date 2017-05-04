Lamborghini Gallardo LP550-2 Driver Agrees to Race 600 HP VW Golf R, Regrets It

Many die-hard drag racing fans would advise supercar drivers not to take on challenges coming from underdogs and the logic behind it all is simple - if your supercar grabs the victory, things seem only normal, but if you get left behind, the label of losing to the tuned [insert your favorite standard car here] can be quite an issue.





And one brilliant example of this comes from the video at the bottom of the page, which shows us a



The Sant'Agata Bolognese machine is a special edition, since we're dealing with a an LP550-2 Tricolore. However, the Golf, which belongs to the Mk VI generation, has an even more effercescent tale, having been dialed all the way to 600 ponies - those of you who are into aftermarket stories will be familair with the infamous HGP-provided Golf R package, which allows the hot hatch to run with the big boys.



The two... extremely different representatives of the Volkswagen Group got together on an airfield in Sweden, so their drivers had all the space in the world to put the contraptions through their paces.



The LP550-2 part of the Raging Bull's name means we're dealing with one of the few



Even thought the uber-charged Golf R is used as the camera car, the naturally aspirated might of the Gallardo manages to shine through, penetrating the cabin of the



We're always glad when those who wield supercars decide to go past such stereotypes and agree to duke it out with machines that have had a much more humble start in motoring life.And one brilliant example of this comes from the video at the bottom of the page, which shows us a Lamborghini Gallardo duking it out with a Volkswagen Golf.The Sant'Agata Bolognese machine is a special edition, since we're dealing with a an LP550-2 Tricolore. However, the Golf, which belongs to the Mk VI generation, has an even more effercescent tale, having been dialed all the way to 600 ponies - those of you who are into aftermarket stories will be familair with the infamous HGP-provided Golf R package, which allows the hot hatch to run with the big boys.The two... extremely different representatives of the Volkswagen Group got together on an airfield in Sweden, so their drivers had all the space in the world to put the contraptions through their paces.The LP550-2 part of the Raging Bull's name means we're dealing with one of the few rear-wheel-drive models , but you shouldn't expect this to affect the sprinting effort of the V10 machine. That's because the two went for a rolling start, kicking off the hostilities at around 50 km/h (make that 31 mph).Even thought the uber-charged Golf R is used as the camera car, the naturally aspirated might of the Gallardo manages to shine through, penetrating the cabin of the Vee-Dub