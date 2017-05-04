autoevolution

1,233 HP VW Golf Mk II Pulls Amazing 8.67s Quarter-Mile, Driver Wrestles Car

 
4 May 2017
by
There aren't too many gear heads that still pay attention to the MK II Volkswagen Golf these days. Well, the retro Vee-Dub we're here to show you might just change that, with the Golf delivering stunning quarter-mile performance.
If you belong to those who follow our drag racing tales, you're probably familiar with this Mk II Golf, which has been put together by a small German developer dubbed Boba Motoring.

And while we've shown you its furious speedometer ascension in the past, we can now bring you the complete drag racing experience of the VW.

The engine compartment of this Golf features a two-liter turbo, which has been gifted with a generously-sized turbo. In the current setup, the turbocharger delivers 64 lbs of boost, which means that the engine churns out no less than 1,233 hp and 1,094 Nm (806 lb-ft). In the transmission department, we find a six-speed sequential tranny.

To put all that power down, the second-gen model makes use of a 4Motion all-paw system. Even so, we get to see the Golf, which, by the way, tips the scales at 1,180 kg (2,600 lbs), smoking its front tires during the take-off phase.

As a result of the tech might displayed by the Golf, the machine can play the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) game in 2.5 seconds, while the 100 to 200 km/h (62 mph to 124 mph) run only takes 2.9 seconds. If we are to talk about the maximum velocity of the thing, we'll mention that this Golf can hit a smile-inducing 350 km/h (217 mph).

When given a 1/4-mile task, the MK II VW Golf can deal with it in 8.67 seconds at 281 km/h (174.5 mph). However, with the specialist constantly working on its projects, we could see the Volkswagen delivering even sweeter numbers in the future.

And now that we can check out the in-cabin view, we're able to understand why driving this Golf is a bit like engaging in a wrestling match.

