1,233 HP VW Golf MK II Sleeper Sets New 1/4-Mile Record, Bullies Speedometer

Many aficionados have long forgotten the Volkswagen Golf Mk II and with the compact having landed almost three and a half decades ago, we can't hold anything against those who don't pay attention to the Vee-Dub. However, we can bring the old compact under the spotlights with the help of a small German developer called Boba Motoring, which has a thing for turning first- and second-generation Golfs into berserk sleepers.





The Golf has recently shaved 0.02s off its quarter-mile time, with the new personal record of the thing sitting at 8.67s at 281 km/h (that's 174.5 mph).



The 2.0-liter four-cylinder mill of the Golf works with a monstrous turbo that delivers 64 lbs of boost, with an E85 setup being on the menu. It's worth noting that ECU setup for the machine, as well as handling the build.



In case you're wondering about the scale footpring of the pocket missile, you should know the thing weighs in at 1,180 kg (2,600 lbs).



The second-gen Golf, which has 1,094 Nm (806 lb-ft) and turns to all-paw traction to translate all the oomph into sweet velocity numbers, can complete the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in 2.5 seconds. With wheelspin out of the way, going from 100 to 200 km/h (124 mph) only takes 2.9 seconds.



Unsurprisingly, Boba Motoring isn't the only German developer with a fetish for old Golfs. Another example of an extreme Mk II comes from Mtech Motorsport.



The latter company's Vee-Dub packs a Passat R36 V6 mill, which has received a ridiculous twin-turbo setup. Following of the gym visit, the Golf now delivers 1,300 horsepower. As for how the compact puts all that power down, all-wheel-drive



