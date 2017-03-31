750 HP Supercharged Lexus LX570 in Dubai Is the Perfect Sleeper

Over in Dubai, people have a thing for the Toyota Land Cruiser and its Lexus LX sibling. And, given the incredibly high density of the supercar population in the area, it didn't take long for the local automotive culture to turn a few examples of these massive SUVs into sleepers that can run with the mid-engined boys (front-engined and rear-engined competitors are also okay).





The idea of the local shop that came up with the project was to build the ultimate sleeper, so while the crew doubled the power (more on that below), the visual side of the



As for the engine compartment work, it all started with a hefty stroker kit that took the 5.7-liter V8 of the Lexus to 6.8 liters. This wasn't nearly enough to satisfy the team's appetite for sprinting, so a supercharger was added.



Following all the work, the offroader, which delivers 383 ponies in factory stock trim, now allows the driver to play with over 750 hp. And the icing on the blower cake comes from the torque figure, as the vehicle now delivers no less than 1,000 lb-ft.



You can hear the torque converter hardware fitted on the Lexus struggling to decide which gear to use at times, but this only seems to make the experiene delivered by the machine even more amusing. However, when the driver decides to be gentle, the ever-present Lexus serenity is there.



Oh, and did we mention the seats of the LX570 were still covered in platic at the time when this footage was captured? Who would've expected the



The most recent example of the sort comes from the Lexus LX570 in the piece of footage below, which has been given a complex tech massage.The idea of the local shop that came up with the project was to build the ultimate sleeper, so while the crew doubled the power (more on that below), the visual side of the Lex was left untouched. Heck, even the exhaust sounds surprisingly close to the stock one under light and medium loads.As for the engine compartment work, it all started with a hefty stroker kit that took the 5.7-liter V8 of the Lexus to 6.8 liters. This wasn't nearly enough to satisfy the team's appetite for sprinting, so a supercharger was added.Following all the work, the offroader, which delivers 383 ponies in factory stock trim, now allows the driver to play with over 750 hp. And the icing on the blower cake comes from the torque figure, as the vehicle now delivers no less than 1,000 lb-ft.You can hear the torque converter hardware fitted on the Lexus struggling to decide which gear to use at times, but this only seems to make the experiene delivered by the machine even more amusing. However, when the driver decides to be gentle, the ever-present Lexus serenity is there.Oh, and did we mention the seats of the LX570 were still covered in platic at the time when this footage was captured? Who would've expected the SUV to be such a velocity animal?