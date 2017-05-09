Porsche 918 Spyder Drag Races Twin-Turbo Gallardo in Unfair Highway Run

The street racing season is now running at full boost and we're here to show you the latest illegal drag racing adventures, which feature machines that will give you an adrenaline rush even through the YouTube filter.





Let's take the Porsche 918 Spyder and the twin-turbo Lamborghini Gallardo we mentioned in the title above, for instance. The highway brawl involving the Zuffenhausen hybrid monster and the Underground Racing-massaged Gallardo Superleggera might seem odd at first, since the 887 hp Porscha hypercar appears to get a massive jump.Nevertheless, given the fact that a V10 boost animal such as the one seen here could pack anywhere between 1,000 and 2,000 ponies, the speeding fight might just make sense - a few Sant'Agata Bolognese machine-destined TT kits even exceed the latter value, but we don't expect the Raging Bull seen here to pack such hardware.Heck, the mix involving the Weissach Package Porsche 918 and a Red Chrome wrap acts like an attention magnet even when the halo machine is standing still and you might just experience deja vu after checking out this gas-electric devil.Normally, we'd mention the point where you can find the speed fight discussed above. However, each and every race in this 5:57 clip is worthy of your attention - for instance, another street race in the video pits an 880 whp twin-turbo Mustang Boss 302 (the Coyote is stock) against a 780 whp Evo IX.Then there's the brawl involving an E36 BMW that has been gifted with a 1JZ motor duking it out with a 991.1 Porsche 911 Turbo S whose flat-six heart had received a Stage 4 turbo kit.Those for who a drag race isn't complete without bikes challenging four-wheel-contraptions are also represented here, so this piece of footage might have viewers talking about it long after the action is over.