autoevolution

Mustang Shelby GT350 vs Chevrolet Camaro SS Drag Race Decided by Driving Failure

 
8 May 2017, 13:19 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
You know it's an awesome time to be a muscle car aficionado when your average modern-day Camaro vs. Mustang drag race brings hefty thrills. And we're here to deliver just that, with the quarter-mile sprint seen here pitting a Chevrolet Camaro SS against a Mustang Shelby GT350.
The two slabs of America got together on the Island Dragway in Jew Jersey and, as faith would have it, both machines came dressed in white, albeit with the stripes of the Shelby setting the pony apart.

In the battle for muscle car supremacy, GM decided to add Corvette firepower to the sixth-gen Camaro. Factor in the considerable diet brought by the new Alpha platform and you'll end up with a surprisingly quick Camaro SS.

Then again, the Shelby GT350 badge means that, in theory, this Blue Oval machine can easily leave the Chevy trailing in its wake. For instance, while the 'Stang comes with 3.4 kg/hp, the Camaro burden each of its horses with 3.9 kilos.

And those numbers are reflected in the quarter-mile performance of the two. If we take a look at the best times recorded by the Camaro SS and the Mustang GT350, we notice that the first needs at least 12.3 seconds to complete the 1,320 feet sprint, while the latter can play this game in 11.9 seconds.

In a bit of a spoiler, we'll mention that the velocity brawl awaiting you behind the "play" button below doesn't see any of the muscle heroes reaching the numbers you can find above -there are plenty of factors, from the driver to the surface prepping, that can influence the outcome of such a sprint.

We may have talked figures above, and yet we have to explain that the drag race we have here is the kind whose fate depends on the driver, not the car.

Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 chevrolet camaro ss muscle car Chevrolet Ford drag racing
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75