Mustang Shelby GT350 vs Chevrolet Camaro SS Drag Race Decided by Driving Failure

You know it's an awesome time to be a muscle car aficionado when your average modern-day Camaro vs. Mustang drag race brings hefty thrills. And we're here to deliver just that, with the quarter-mile sprint seen here pitting a Chevrolet Camaro SS against a Mustang Shelby GT350.





The two slabs of America got together on the Island Dragway in Jew Jersey and, as faith would have it, both machines came dressed in white, albeit with the stripes of the Shelby setting the pony apart.In the battle for muscle car supremacy, GM decided to add Corvette firepower to the sixth-gen Camaro. Factor in the considerable diet brought by the new Alpha platform and you'll end up with a surprisingly quick Camaro SS.Then again, the Shelby GT350 badge means that, in theory, this Blue Oval machine can easily leave the Chevy trailing in its wake. For instance, while the 'Stang comes with 3.4 kg/hp, the Camaro burden each of its horses with 3.9 kilos.And those numbers are reflected in the quarter-mile performance of the two. If we take a look at the best times recorded by the Camaro SS and the Mustang GT350, we notice that the first needs at least 12.3 seconds to complete the 1,320 feet sprint, while the latter can play this game in 11.9 seconds.In a bit of a spoiler, we'll mention that the velocity brawl awaiting you behind the "play" button below doesn't see any of the muscle heroes reaching the numbers you can find above -there are plenty of factors, from the driver to the surface prepping, that can influence the outcome of such a sprint.We may have talked figures above, and yet we have to explain that the drag race we have here is the kind whose fate depends on the driver, not the car.