BMW M2 vs. Audi TTS Airfield Drag Race Goes from Tough to Brutal

However, before anybody states that the Bimmer should've drag raced an Audi TT RS instead, allow us to mention that the S incarnation of the Ingolstadt machine is considerably closer to the M2 in terms of pricing, so the sprinting battle is legit.The compact sportscars got together on an airfield in Sweden and, truth be told, went for a race whose start did the M2 a massive favor.For instance, had the Bimmer and the Audi engaged in a standing start battle, say, one that involves a quarter-mile finish line, the M2 would've needed 12.5 seconds for the task, while the TTS could've completed the task just 0.2s later - keep in mind that those values involve the double-clutch versions of the machines, while only the TTS seen here featured such a tranny, while the BMW M car came in manual trim.Come to think of it, the TTS is also closer to the M2 than its five-cylinder sibling when it comes to the power-to-weight ratio - the TTS packs 4.6 kg/hp, while the M2 has 4.4 kg/hp and the TT RS comes with 4 kg/hp.Nevertheless, the BMW manages to top both Audis when it comes to the maximum torque figure, as we're looking at 369 lb-ft (make that 500 Nm) vs 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm).The vehicle cast in the role of a camera car for this clip was the Audi. And while it's obvious that the BMW M2 gets to pull away from the TTS, the piece of footage bellow allows us to see just how much of a difference the number gap mentioned above can bring when the two come together.