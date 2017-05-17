Road Repairs Go Around A Parked Car, This Is A Clear Case of "Not My Job, Bro"

Roadworks are common across the world, and they annoy the hell out of motorists and pedestrians.
Nobody likes when traffic is restricted to fix potholes, and closing an entire street to place a fresh layer of asphalt
is annoying for everyone who needed to use that stretch of road.
St. Louis
residents are no different, and they had to endure 22 months of road work to fix the Kingshighway bridge and corresponding artery.
It was opened for traffic this Saturday, and the road that leads to it has a fresh coat of asphalt. It should be an improvement for all of the commuters who have to drive through the area. Residents and shop owners in the area are also relieved, but there’s a small glitch.
As River Front Times
reported, there is a small patch that was left uncovered. The cause of the mishap was a Kia Forte hatchback, which was parked
overnight in that spot.
Instead of having it towed to fix the entire street, workers preferred to waste time and money by going around the vehicle.
Once the story appeared in local media, the owner of the vehicle contacted the journalist covering it to explain herself, demonstrating the ridiculous situation.
Apparently, the street did not have any signs that told drivers not to park there, and there was no notice that the road was going to be paved in the morning.
The lack of signs that forbid parking is the reason why the vehicle was not towed, and it is also why the unnamed driver chose to park there.
She even asked a few people on the street if it was a parking spot. Apparently, it was Schroedinger's spot. You can, and you cannot park there, at the same time.
At the moment of writing, the patch of unpaved road remains on the street, demonstrating just how little some people care about doing a job the right way. Hopefully, city officials will take note, and send the company to fix the job.