Guy Tried To Bribe Police Officer With Taco Bell, He Was Transporting Drugs

 
17 May 2017
Traffic stops are among the most dangerous things that police officers face in some countries, and the USA makes no exception.
There’s a reason why police officers approach a vehicle with a hand on their guns, and that is because they never know whom they will encounter.

The average Joe or Jane might be behind the wheel of a regular car, and he or she might have forgotten to turn on its dipped beam lights.

However, a similar vehicle could be used by an armed criminal who is transporting drugs. There's no way of telling what's going on until the vehicle is checked.

If Forrest Gump were a cop, he would have probably said that life is like a traffic stop - you never know what you are going to get. An officer from Pasco, Washington, almost got himself a “hook-up” at Taco Bell during what appeared to be a traffic stop at 2 AM.

He pulled over a black Honda Accord for a minor equipment violation. The officer observed that the center console had a few small bags of white powder, which became the topic of the traffic stop. The two occupants of the sedan explained that they had cocaine residue, and proceeded to offer their “bribe.”

While the officer admitted to like Taco Bell, he declined the offer, and arrested the driver. Upon investigation, the car had more baggies of drugs inside, which will probably lead to jail time for the 27-year-old.

There are many things one can learn from this, and they start with the fact that dealing drugs is a bad idea, and attempting to bribe a police officer is pointless these days in any civilized country.

An officer would have everything to lose if caught taking a bribe, and a free meal is not worth going to prison.

We do not expect anyone who is involved in this business to quit, but you never know if something like this is the sign that some people claim to be waiting for over the course of their lives.


