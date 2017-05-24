2017 Isle Of Man TT Launches Road Safety Campaign For Riders

A lot of riders tend to ride too fast on the streets of the Isle of Man when arriving at the mecca of speed. The TT organizers decided its time for a new safety campaign, so don’t be surprised if you see these posters around.





Efforts to promote the 2017 TT road safety campaign will begin long before fans set foot in the Isle of Man. Visitors traveling by ferry to the festival will receive important safety information thanks to the continuing partnership with the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company. The main leaflet is designed as a tank bag map incorporating potentially life-saving advice.



Posters will be displayed at prominent locations around the Island, including TT campsites and popular vantage points on the Mountain Course, as well as in shops and community venues. Foreign language versions will be available for visiting fans.



A striking billboard at Ramsey Hairpin on the ascent to the Mountain Road will feature a picture of Lewis Clark and his destroyed motorcycle along with the message “Will you complete your lap? I couldn’t through no fault of my own.” For those not knowing, the young rider was killed in 2015 following a collision with another visiting biker.



The one-way system will again be in place on the Mountain Road in a bid to reduce the number of serious collisions. People are reminded not to rely on sat nav devices, which may not pick up the one-way system or temporary road closures.



This year's Isle of Man TT road safety campaign concentrates on hard-hitting images, sleek slogans, and undercover vehicles to enforce the idea that the roads there should not be treated like a racing track when they are not closed specifically for the yearly main event.