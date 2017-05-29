Audi R8 V10 Spyder Drag Races Porsche 911 GT3 RS Pair in Family Portrait

There are certain supercar drivers out there who simply can't help but make the most out of every event they attend, and this seems to be the case with the guy behind the wheel of the Audi R8 we're here to discuss.





The R8, a first-generation V10 Spyder, duked it out with not one, but two units of the 991 Porsche 911 GT3 RS. And no, such a fight isn't fair, but this didn't keep the man behind the wheel from delivering drag racing thrills.And, if you're willing to talk about the reasons for which a brawl involving such an Ingolstadt machine and a Rennsport Neunelfer has a predictable outcome, we can think of at least three.For one thing, back in the day of the first R8, Audi still limited the supercar compared to its Sant'Agata Bolognese sibling . And while this V10 fighter doesn't make full use of the platform's potential, we're also looking at an early, pre-revamp example. Did we mention the bulkier open-top form of the machine?If we are to look at the numbers, we can use the quarter-mile times of the two German beasts - while the Zuffenhausen track special can complete the 1,320 feet sprint in 11.1 seconds, the R8 V10 Spyder requires an extra 0.6 seconds to complete the task.Nevertheless, the straight line shenanigans you'll find in the piece of footage below showed the drag racing event hosting the said battles didn't have too many limits.For one thing, the vehicles taking part in the event were as diverse as a C5 incarnation of the Chevrolet Corvette and, of course, a Tesla Model S.Oh, and the atmosphere was so effervescent that the adventures mentioned above weren't the only ones that involved a first-gen Audi R8 duking it out with a Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK . A family portrait it is, then.