Aprilia Racing Pairs With ManpowerGroup For Top Training Master

Along with that, the sponsorship will include technical collaboration between the two companies aimed towards identifying and promoting current and future talents.Experis' training division MotorSport Academy will organize the first top level motor vehicle training master, which will be known as the Motorcycle Race Engineering program.The training, which sums up to about 200 class hours, will include the active participation of some Aprilia Racing technicians, as well as two different workshops, one taking place at the team’s headquarters in Noale and one during a MotoGP test session.“We are proud to begin this new collaboration with ManpowerGroup and to provide a great opportunity for talented young people” commented Aprilia Racing Manager, Romano Albesiano. “Aprilia Racing will participate actively in the first top level motor vehicle training master, a very interesting initiative to train a new generation of technicians and engineers.”“Aprilia Racing has always represented a forge of talent and not only in terms of riders. Noale has always been a great ‘training ground’ where the best technicians have been taught. This partnership confirms our mentality of developing human resources in order to achieve the highest levels of competitiveness in a sector that demands increasingly more know-how and specialization,” he further explained.The national ManpowerGroup organization is present in Italy since 1994, creating and providing strategic solutions for human resources management including searching for and evaluating personnel, administration of fixed-term employment, planning and execution of training projects, career management, and more.In 2015, ManpowerGroup Italia provided employment for more than 80,000 people, stipulating more than 200 thousand contracts with 13 thousand corporate clients. For the sixth year in a row, ManpowerGroup was included in the "World’s Most Ethical Companies" (2016) ranking drafted by Ethisphere, an international organization specialized in the creation, development, and sharing of corporate ethics, best practices, governance, anti-corruption measures, and sustainability.