Anyone Care For Buying a Laverda Museum?

 
29 May 2017
If you’re a classic motorcycle passionate and happen to have like a metric ton of money laying around, there’s a whole Laverda motorcycle collection from renowned marque specialist Cor Dees waiting for a new owner.
The offer features 81 motorcycle, scooters, and mopeds, covering the complete history of Moto Laverda from 1950 to 2000. Dees’ dedication to the manufacturer has evolved so much he collected everything else related to the brand, even artifacts and old machinery showing its agricultural roots.

Thanks to his close friendship with the Laverda family, Dees managed to purchase many of the bikes and associated memorabilia directly from the factory, all being a significant part of the marque’s history.

For example, the collection holds one of the first production Laverda bike, a 75 Turismo built in 1950, which is estimated at €12,000. There’s also Massimo Laverda’s personal 1951 75 Turismo, which he graciously donated to the museum and is now estimated at €5,500.

Other notable units include an early example of a first batch Laverda 650 and the Laverda 1000 3C Prototip which was unveiled at the 1971 Milano EICMA. The latter is valued at around €45,000.

The manufacturer’s racing program hasn’t been forgotten and you can find 12 historic competition motorcycles, from the factory’s 1970 heydays to a selection of Milano-Taranto and Motogiro works racers from the 50’s.

A highly interesting piece is the Laverda 750 sidecar outfit, featuring an SFC works engine tuned to sidecar race spec, which finished second in the Italian championship. The unit is estimated at €45,000.

Mr. Dees’ knowledge and experience in mechanical engineering allowed for most of the bikes to be in original, mint or near mint condition. Some have been professionally restored to a high standard while only six units need a complete rebuild.

However, there’s a big catch here - you have to buy the whole collection with the included memorabilia and everything. Mr. Dees wants his collection to be enjoyed by other enthusiasts in the future, and the buyer has to make sure said thing will happen.

Full details about the motorcycle collection as well as contact information can be found here.
