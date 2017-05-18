autoevolution

Hundreds Of Classic Motorcycles Auctioning In Las Vegas This June

 
18 May 2017
by
The success of the Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction in January determined the company to return with more exquisite entries next month. As so, one of the world’s largest antique motorcycle auction will be held in Las Vegas during June 1 - 3 at the South Point Casino.
Three collections will highlights the consignments expected to be received from across the country that will attract motorcycle buyers, sellers, and spectators from around the world in the three-day event.

“The continued growth of our Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction in January spurred the demand by consignors and buyers for another event in Las Vegas,” said President of Mecum’s motorcycle division Ron Christenson. “Three fabulous collections and hundreds of other consignments should establish our new June motorcycle auction on the calendars of collectors as another ‘can’t-miss’ event.”

Among the entries there is the Zimmerman Brothers 100-bike collection, which includes a special group of motocross bikes previously owned by movie stars such as Steve McQueen, James Coburn, Lee Marvin, Bud Ekins, and others.

In addition to the Hollywood bikes, Mark and Randy Zimmerman will also offer what they consider to be possibly the best collection of restored and original 1959 to 1982 Triumph motorcycles in the USA.

Next is the Ernest “Bud” Cox Collection, offering 30 motorcycles from the estate of the former Antique Motorcycle magazine columnist. The units will be offered at no reserve and include no less than 14 Indians, 11 Harley-Davidsons, several World War II military models and more.

Another worthy entry is the 10-bike Tim Fabian Collection, which is representative of his passion for British bikes, paying attention to BSAs with correct frame and engine numbers, originality, and rarity.

His collection includes a 1969 BSA Rocket III and a 1971 BSA 750 Lightning along with a very desirable Honda CBX, a 2005 Triumph Rocket III, and a 2012 BMW K 1600 GTL.

Bidder registration is available in advance online for $100, $200 at the auction, and includes admission for two to each auction day. Doors open daily at 8 a.m. with the actual auctioning starting at 9 a.m.
