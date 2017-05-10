Swiss "Barn Finds" Come In the Form of Castles, One Includes 12 Classic Cars

Barn finds
are becoming rarer these days, and you live with the impression that they will never be as prevalent as they once were.
Well, that may be true for some areas, but the world still has many cool cars stashed away
in garages, barns, or even castles. Somehow, an unnamed person in Switzerland
has found a collection of classic cars stashed away in a “Schloss.” The term refers to a 19th Century-style manor that was once home to the elite of those times.
The collection
that was recently found featured 12 luxury cars, which come from brands like Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Maserati, and Mercedes-Benz.
The oldest exhibit is from 1921, but the most recent of them is from 1981. All the cars that were discovered are valuable these days, even though the most affordable one is estimated to sell for EUR 10,000-15,000, or the price of a medium-equipped VW Golf.
However, a few exhibits stand out. They include a 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster, pictured at the top of the article, which is estimated to sell for something between EUR 600,000 - 800,000. There’s also a 1921 Rolls-Royce 40/50 hp Silver Ghost Double Phaeton, which is worth a similar sum.
In the 1920s, the Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost was declared “the best car in the world” by Autocar magazine. Today, these cars are a treasured element of any car collection. The Silver Ghost shared the garage with a 1934 Phantom II, the last of the marque’s 40/50hp series.
The auction specialists at Bonhams
will deal with the sale process, which will take place at the Spa-Francorchamps
circuit in Belgium. The collection will be sold
on May 21, 2017, and none of the cars has a reserve price.
While this may seem like the opportunity of a lifetime, you will not be alone at the no-reserve Bonhams Spa Classic auction.
In other words, this may be your chance to improve your car collection if you are already a millionaire. Otherwise, sit back, place your bets, and wait to see if you managed to guess the sale price of each of the twelve exhibits.