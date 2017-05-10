autoevolution

Swiss "Barn Finds" Come In the Form of Castles, One Includes 12 Classic Cars

 
10 May 2017, 16:02 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Barn finds are becoming rarer these days, and you live with the impression that they will never be as prevalent as they once were.
Well, that may be true for some areas, but the world still has many cool cars stashed away in garages, barns, or even castles. Somehow, an unnamed person in Switzerland has found a collection of classic cars stashed away in a “Schloss.” The term refers to a 19th Century-style manor that was once home to the elite of those times.

The collection that was recently found featured 12 luxury cars, which come from brands like Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Maserati, and Mercedes-Benz.

The oldest exhibit is from 1921, but the most recent of them is from 1981. All the cars that were discovered are valuable these days, even though the most affordable one is estimated to sell for EUR 10,000-15,000, or the price of a medium-equipped VW Golf.

However, a few exhibits stand out. They include a 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster, pictured at the top of the article, which is estimated to sell for something between EUR 600,000 - 800,000. There’s also a 1921 Rolls-Royce 40/50 hp Silver Ghost Double Phaeton, which is worth a similar sum.

In the 1920s, the Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost was declared “the best car in the world” by Autocar magazine. Today, these cars are a treasured element of any car collection. The Silver Ghost shared the garage with a 1934 Phantom II, the last of the marque’s 40/50hp series.

The auction specialists at Bonhams will deal with the sale process, which will take place at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium. The collection will be sold on May 21, 2017, and none of the cars has a reserve price.

While this may seem like the opportunity of a lifetime, you will not be alone at the no-reserve Bonhams Spa Classic auction.

In other words, this may be your chance to improve your car collection if you are already a millionaire. Otherwise, sit back, place your bets, and wait to see if you managed to guess the sale price of each of the twelve exhibits.
barn find car collection collection collector auction Spa Francorchamps Switzerland
press release
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78