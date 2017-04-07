autoevolution

Buick Enthusiasts Buy Two Grand Nationals With Consecutive VINs From Same Seller

 
7 Apr 2017
by
Being a vintage car enthusiast is a tricky hobby, even in 2017. It can be incredibly expensive, and finding parts involves spending both time and money.
Two enthusiasts of American cars from the 1980s managed to get hold of the “barn find” of a lifetime, as they managed to buy two 1987 Buick Grand National models with consecutive VINs.

The purchase is even more impressive if you consider the low miles done by the two cars, which only add up to 1,399, and the fact that they were stored side-by-side in the same garage.

They were listed for sale at $200,000, and two friends named William Avila and Shawn Matthews went to check them out in spite of not being able to afford the requested price. Fortunately for them, they managed to work out a deal with their owner a month after they first saw the cars.

If the consecutive VIN numbers were not already impressive, the two cars also have the same color, interior trim, and options list. The current owners claim that the “new car smell” is still there, and that the condition of the vehicles is “perfect” in spite of a sagging headliner and neglected consumables.

While they will get the two Grand National models back to an excellent running condition, the two friends told GM EFI Magazine that they do not intend to split up the pair of vehicles they affectionately call “the twins.”

The acquisition price was not mentioned, but they do not plan to sell them to others, so it might not matter how much they paid.

The two cars seen in the gallery are part of the second-generation Buick Regal, which was made starting the 1978 model year. The Grand National version of the Regal was launched in 1982 to celebrate the brand’s results in the NASCAR Winston Cup in 1981 and 1982.

We must note that these two vehicles are not part of the limited series of Grand National GNX models, which are extremely rare and built as a final evolution of the series.
