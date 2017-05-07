autoevolution

Ultra-Rare Mazda Cosmo Sport Series I Is Looking For A New Owner

 
7 May 2017, 7:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Over the years, Mazda improved the design of the rotary engine. The Japanese automaker may have discontinued its Wankel legacy with the death of the RX-8, but rotary combustion will make a comeback in the following years as either a range extender for a hybrid or as the engine for the upcoming RX-9.
It all started in the ‘60s, though, with the 10A engine. The company’s first production Wankel made its debut in 1965 and features a two-rotor design. And the first application for this powerplant is the very first series of the Cosmo sports car. Also dubbed 110S, the Cosmo Series I was manufactured in very limited numbers. More to the point, merely 343 were ever made.

This 1967 model is one of those ultra-rare vehicles, and wouldn’t you know, it’s in tip-top condition. Having been recently restored inside and out, the pictured Japanese icon is heading to auction with a €65,000 to €95,000 estimate to its name.

The peeps over at Bonhams will handle the sale, and when you think about it, that’s not a lot of money for a truly classic car that’s rarer than full-on hypercars such as the Porsche 918 Spyder. Even though the 982cc rotary engine makes do with only 110 horsepower, the Cosmo is light (940 kg / 2,072 lbs). Therefore, it can hit 110 miles per hour (185 km/h) with a bit of tailwind. Truth be told, that’s not bad at all for a 50-year-old car.

Other than its pretty looks and unconventional powertrain, the Cosmo also has a bit of racing pedigree to it. Mazda entered two examples of the breed in the 1968 edition of the Marathon de la Route, an 84-hour endurance race held at the Nurburgring.

One of the two Cosmos retired in the 82nd hour, leaving the other to cross the finish line 4th. “How’s that even impressive?” Well, the impressive thing about it all is that the remaining Cosmo finished behind two works-prepped Porsche 911s and a Lancia Fulvia 1.3 HF.
Mazda Cosmo sports car Mazda classic car auction
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our MAZDA Testdrives:

2016 Mazda6 Wagon 2.2 Skyactiv-D78
2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata79
2015 Mazda CX-372
2016 Mazda CX-577
2016 Mazda675
2015 Mazda267
2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata64
2014 MAZDA3 Sedan78
MAZDA676