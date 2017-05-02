autoevolution

All-New Mazda CX-5 Takes on Volkswagen Tiguan and Subaru Forester in Australia

 
2 May 2017
New models don't get much more important for Mazda than the second-generation CX-5. We know it's good, but how does it compete with the classic hits album that is the Subaru Forester and globally successful VW Tiguan.
Even though both the Tiguan and the CX-5 are second-gen models, Mazda is the company with a pulse on the market. A rapid turnaround of new models means nothing looks outdated. The Japanese have gone with a more simplistic and mature design language that grabs your attention immediately. The interior is also classy, certainly more so than the Forester.

We're quite partial to the 2017 CX-5's design, even though a full-spec Tiguan with the R-Line kit and LED lights can compete. The platform is an evolution of the old one, and the engines are carried over as well.

This tester has the 2.2-liter twin-turbo diesel with a 6-speed automatic. There's nothing in the Forester range that can compete with that, but the Subaru is cheaper to buy and offers more in the off-road department. At least in Australia, you can't have the diesel engine with EyeSight safety technology, which is puzzling. What we would like to point out is that the Tiguan is usually faster even with less power because of the differences in the gearbox and delivery.

As we've said before, the big difference between the old Mazda SUV and the new one is the level of sound insulation, making this one of the most refined vehicles in the class. The Volkswagen Tiguan is a little bit quieter and comes with selectable drive modes.

But despite the price premium, the Tiguan II doesn't live up to expectation when talking about ride quality. It's something we heard all the way back a year ago during the European launch. So we do not doubt the Australian review is right on the money when it crowns its winner.

