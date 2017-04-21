2017 Mazda2 Gains GT Trim Levels In The UK

autoevolution

Introduced just over three years ago, the fourth generation of the Mazda2 doesn’t appear to have aged a bit. But this being Mazda, 2017 sees the subcompact hatchback receive a suite of updates designed to make life behind the wheel that bit better. And in the UK, customers now have two additional models to choose from.
Slated to go on sale on June 1, the 2017 Mazda2 welcomes the addition of the GT and GT Sport. Essentially the most lavish trim levels available, the two boast a black rear spoiler, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, and plenty of standard goodies. Engine-wise, the £16,395 GT gets an 89-bhp 1.5-liter mill, whereas the GT with the Sport suffix is ramped up to 113 brake horsepower.

Priced from £12,695, which is merely 100 pounds sterling more than before, the 2017 Mazda2 boasts G-Vectoring Control. Also present in the Mazda3 and Mazda6, the GVC works somewhat similar to how torque vectoring does. By varying the torque sent to the front wheels individually, GVC makes cornering safer and more comfortable. What’s more, the steering and dampers have been revised for more precise handling and superior body control.

All models, including the entry-level SE, get a sportier steering wheel design, more noise insulating glass, as well as additional sound deadening under the hood and redesigned door mirrors. SE-L and SE-L Nav vehicles, meanwhile, ship as standard with folding mirrors and LED fog lamps. Customers who want the 7-inch infotainment system should shop from the SE-L trim level upward. Cruise control and DAB radio are on the menu as well.

Other than the 1.5-liter SkyActiv-G and five- and six-speed manual transmissions, the 2017 Mazda2 is also available with a 1.5-liter SkyActiv-D turbo diesel with 104 brake horsepower to its name. Even though in LHD markets it’s available with a six-speed automatic, the UK-spec Mazda2 specced with the oil-chugging engine is mated exclusively to a stick shift.
